When you think of animals that will take over the world scenes from movies probably come to mind. For me it is either apes, from something like 'Planet of the Apes' or cockroaches, because those bugs can survive anything. However scientists seem to disagree with me. Instead the animal that they predict is something I never imagined. See why scientists argue that the octopus will take over the world.

The Octopus: The Unappreciated Contender

Let's start by addressing the most pressing question. Will the octopus population start killing off humans in their quest for world domination? The answer is no. Octopuses are not typically a threat to humans and they will not be killing us off any time soon. However if and when humans are the cause of their own demise, the octopus may rise to the top of the success pyramid.

While humans are the top of the pyramid and the best apex predators around, another animal would need to take that title if we were to vanish. And scientists believe that animal would be the octopus. LadBible shared why scientists didn't assume primates would take over after humans. The scientists argued that the primates, "would likely face extinction alongside humans, as they are equally exposed to threats in our shared environment."

So what made them think an octopus would take over the world? First, the scientists argued that the replacement top dog would need to be intelligent. However it would need to go beyond that. This new top runner would need to be able to build a civilization of sorts. Professor Coulson shared that, "Octopuses are among the most intelligent, adaptable, and resourceful creatures on Earth."

How Will The Octopus Take Over The World?

Octopuses are incredibly resourceful and intelligent. They can solve complex problems and communicate with one another through flashes of color. Additionally, they can camouflage themselves and they can manipulate things around them. Problem-solving skills, communication, ability to use tools, and successful adaptation to their environment...sounds like the workings of a successful civilization to me. If you heard that sentence out of context you may believe I was referring to humans. Believe them now that the octopus could take over the world?

The professor also states, "Their advanced neural structure, decentralized nervous system, and remarkable problem-solving skills make several species of octopus well suited for an unpredictable world." They are incredible capable creatures that are continuously adapting to a changing planet. It is not such a far-fetched idea to assume that they would readily adapt and thrive in a world without humans.