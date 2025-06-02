Most people are familiar with hyenas for their distinctive laughing sound—either that or their role in the film The Lion King. Either way, most people are aware that they are skilled predators and that if they encounter one in the wild, they should steer clear of it. However, that is where most people's knowledge of these animals ends. Not you, though! After reading this article, you will gain a wealth of incredible hyena knowledge. Here are 10 hyena facts that are sure to make you laugh out loud, or at least scratch your head.

1. Hyenas Are Cats, Not Dogs

I don't know where I got the notion that hyenas were dogs, but they were in my mind. I had no doubts that these animals belonged in the canine family. Well, here is your doubt: they do not. According to Reader's Digest, "Their scientific classification puts them in the 'Feliformia' suborder, one of two suborders in the order Carnivora." Then they explain, "Feliformia is the 'cat-like' carnivores." However, despite their similarities, hyenas are still different enough from big cats to have their own separate family classification—entirely their own family, "Hyaenidae."

2. There Are Four Species Of Hyena

Contrary to popular belief, there is more than one type of hyena. There are four separate species. Those species include the spotted hyena, the brown hyena, the aardwolf hyena, and the striped hyena. Each species possesses its own unique set of characteristics and inhabits distinct regions across Africa and Asia. Their physical appearance often coincides with their names. The spotted hyena has spots, the striped hyena has stripes, and the brown hyena is brown, with striped legs. Finally, the aardwolf hyena is slender and has similar stripes to the striped hyena, but its hair is shorter.

3. Hyenas Don't Laugh For Fun

Despite it being the sound they are best known for, the hyena's laugh isn't a laugh at all. This is one of the most crucial hyena facts on the list because it is often misunderstood. Hyenas communicate with various vocalizations. One of which is their laugh-like call. However, unlike for humans, it is not a sign of amusement. Instead, it is often in response to agitation or attack.

4. Hyenas Communicate Through Scent Too

In addition to their vocalizations, hyenas also communicate through scent marking. Similar to how your dog may mark its territory, although remember hyenas are closer to cats than dogs. They use their scent glands to define territories or convey social information.

5. They Are A Great Clean-Up Crew

Next on the list of hyena facts is that they play a vital role in the ecological structure. That is because they are great scavengers, often helping to rid their habitats of carrion. This not only limits unwanted sights and smells but also limits the spread of disease. However, they are also great predators and hunters; they do not solely rely on their scavenging skills.

6 . Hyenas Have Immensely Powerful Jaws

Building off of that skilled hunter's fact, hyenas have very powerful jaws. They have a bite force of 1,011 pounds. That is right up there with the top contenders. To put it into perspective, a polar bear (which is said to have the strongest bite force of all bears) has a bite force of 1,120 pounds.

7. They Are Not Picky Eaters

If you want your kid to try all types of new foods, tell them to eat like a hyena. These guys eat everything! Being an opportunistic feeder means you eat what you can when it's available; you don't have time to be picky. They eat both large and small mammals. As well as carrion, insects, fruits, vegetables, and even human-derived waste.

8. Female Hyenas Have Pseudo-Penises

Admit it, you were shocked. I bet this was not one of the hyena facts you were expecting to hear today, but I told you we were here for laughs or head scratches. Ultimate Kilimanjaro shares the details of this unique anatomical feature. They explain that the structure "is not actually a penis, but an elongated clitoris that closely resembles the male's penis in both size and shape." They even copulate, urinate, and give birth through this penile-like canal. There are varying theories as to why females have this appendage. They range from females having more control over mating to side effects of high levels of male hormones in their bodies.

9. Hyenas Are Great Mothers

This is one of those hyena facts that makes you smile. Wild Tomorrow shares that hyenas are some of the best mothers in the animal kingdom. Mostly because they invest "more energy per cub than any other terrestrial carnivore." Luckily for mom, her cubs are born with eyes open, teeth intact, and their muscles ready to go.

10. They Are Incredibly Intelligent

Last but not least on our list of hyena facts, these guys are wicked smart. I don't know if it was their casting in The Lion King or what, but these animals often get a bad reputation for being stupid. Quite the contrary is true. Experiments have shown that hyenas outperform chimpanzees in group problem-solving tasks. Some studies have even proven that they are capable of counting.