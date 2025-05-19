3 Mind-Blowing Facts About Polar Bears

Polar bears are truly an astonishing creature. I have always found them fascinating, and the more I learn about them the more I adore them. There are so many hidden wonders about these creatures that are just honestly mind-blowing. Here are three facts about polar bears that will make your head spin.

1. Their Fur Isn't Really White

I know right? Seems like I am lying to you because when you look at a polar bear you clearly see white fur. However, it is just a trick of the light. Instead of white, their fur is transparent. Polar Bears International shares, "Each hair shaft if pigment-free and transparent with a hollow core that scatters and reflects visible light." Additionally, polar bears have two layers of fur to help keep them toasty warm in the arctic weather.

2. They Have Feet The Size Of Dinner Plates

Talk about big foot! Polar bears have massive feet. They are so large that each of their feet is roughly the size of your dinner plate. Besides helping to support their massive frame, their large feet serve another purpose. Their feet, and the way they are proportioned, act as snowshoes, allowing the polar bears to walk on the snow and ice without falling through. Not to mention the small bumps on the bottom of each foot that help them maintain their grip on the ice. Additionally, they help them to swim better and faster.

3. Polar Bears Are Considered Marine Mammals

Interesting right? I bet this is one of those facts about polar bears that you didn't know. Despite living on land and needing oxygen to survive, these bears are considered marine mammals. That is the same category as sea otters and dolphins. Why? Because they spend so much time out on the sea ice of the Arctic Ocean. Between searching the ocean for their food, and just enjoying their habitat, they are constantly out there. WWF shares that "polar bears are the only bear species to be considered marine mammals."

Did you know any of these mind-blowing facts? Test your knowledge with kola bears or elephants next.