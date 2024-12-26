Kid Rock & Cole Hauser Went Hunting Together And It Was Epic

Kid Rock and Cole Hauser are both pretty popular in today's social media world, and a recent post of the two has went plenty big online.

As stated by Whiskey Riff, Kid Rock is an avid outdoorsman. The artist, who's real name is Bobby Ritchie, has had quite a year. His Nashville bar has stayed busy, he performed at President-elect Trump's Republican National Convention, and now has shared a post of a massive whitetail buck, harvested in Mississippi. The photo, which was shared directly by Kid Rock to Instagram, has garnered over 71,000 likes. Moreover, the post has been commented on over 830 times.

Kid Rock Shares An Instagram Post Highlighting A Massive Mississippi Deer And Yellowstone's Cole Hauser

Kid Rock is plenty popular himself, but throwing Cole Hauser in the picture added even more star power. Hauser plays the fan favorite "Rip" on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Rip is a real deal cowboy in the show. He rides horses, works a ranch, and gets his hands dirty with the enemy when need be. Moreover, Hauser's "Rip" is the love interest of Beth Dutton. In the show, Beth is the sole daughter of the ranch's owner, John Dutton, who is played by Kevin Costner.

We could talk forever about "Yellowstone." The show was a massive success. Many spin-off shows have been shot and released since "Yellowstone's" first season. The actors involved in the series are nothing to cough at, and the merch sales have certainly boomed with each passing season.

Regardless, the point is simple enough. Cole Hauser is quite a popular fella. Especially as "Yellowstone" just released its final episode earlier this month. His pairing up with Kid Rock for a deer hunt is a legendary story, and the Instagram post istelf has plenty of folks intrigued.

Kid Rock is not the only popular musician to find time for a deer hunt this fall. Riley Green, Chase Rice and Luke Combs have all shared some photos from successful deer hunts this fall. Notably, Luke Combs had his Iowa deer hunt filmed, as he was hunting with the Drury Outdoors team.