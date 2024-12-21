Luke Combs Shows Off His Hunting Skills In Epic Photo

Luke Combs is the most recent of a string of country musicians to enjoy a successful whitetail hunt with the Drury Outdoors team.

According to Whiskey Riff, Luke Combs hunted with world-renowned whitetail hunter Mark Drury in Iowa. Notably, Morgan Wallen, who is a massive country music star in his own right, harvested a whitetail buck with Mark Drury last season, in Iowa as well. Combs was filmed by the Drury team during his hunt, and various media has since been released to social platforms.

Namely, an X post of several photos of the harvested buck, with Combs and Drury himself, has really gained some traction. One commenter said simply, "Welcome to Iowa Luke." Such is certainly a shared sentiment in the whitetail hunter community. Iowa is regarded as one of the meccas of whitetail deer hunting in the entire world. Mark Drury and his team have certainly found value in hunting the state over the years.

Luke Combs Is The Latest Country Music Star To Find Success Hunting Deer This Season

Between Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, Drury Outdoors has made itself quite a foothold in the country music scene. Notably, Luke Combs also made a guest appearance on a different hunting show. Steven Rinella's "MeatEater" had Combs out for a pronghorn antelope hunt in Wyoming. The hunt aired on Netflix as the first episode of the show's 10th season. Earlier this year, Luke Combs also made his way back to the MeatEater crew, as he joined the fellas for an elk hunt. That hunt will first be aired in 2025, by MeatEater.

What makes the Drury hunt especially cool, is that so much of the content has already been released. Combs killed the deer just days ago, and a video from the eventful evening is already up on the Drury's DeerCast app.

Combs joins fellow country musicians Chase Rice and Riley Green in finding success this deer season. Green himself has shared photos of three different whitetail bucks he has harvested this fall. Likewise, Rice went viral when he killed a nice whitetail buck the night of the CMA Awards.