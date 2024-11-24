Country Music Star Skips Out On Award Show In Favor Of A Successful Deer Hunt

Nashville played host to the 58th CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and while many of country music's most popular acts were in attendance, one artist enjoyed himself a successful evening in a deer stand.

According to Whiskey Riff, Chase Rice was an integral of the "bro country" movement of the 2010's. Rice, who played college football at the University of North Carolina, first found the public spotlight after his stint on the popular television series, "Survivor." After his runner-up performance on Survivor, Race eventually moved to Nashville, and tried his hand at writing songs. Funny enough, he was a co-writer on Florida Georgia Line's iconic "Cruise." The song would eventually become an anthem of sorts, of the entire "bro country" era.

Regardless, Rice has aged out of his "bro days." In recent years, the now 39 year-old has shifted his sound away from bro-ish radio tracks, to a more acoustic-based style. The change is one Rice is proud of, but it has yet to produce the traditional mainstream success he enjoyed in his earlier years in the industry. As is such, Rice did not attend the CMA awards last Wednesday. Rather, he spent the November afternoon and evening hunting whitetail deer.

And as fate would have it, Rice harvested a quality buck with his bow that very evening. On the artist's X account, he shared a photo of himself and several other gentlemen, posed behind the deceased deer. The caption was straightforward enough, while also a skiff clever. Rice wrote "And the CMA award for 'biggest buck of the night cause all the other country singers were frolicking around in Nashville' goes to..."

Country Musician Chase Rice Skips Out On CMA Awards And Kills A Whitetail Deer

Rice's X post certainly gained plenty of attention, as it has garnered over 54 thousand views, and 1200-some likes. Moreover, his choice to hunt rather than attend the after hours work function was apparently one that many could understand.

Perhaps Chase Rice is more of a "normal guy" than some would assume of a man who has spent so many years in the public eye.