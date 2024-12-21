Riley Green Bags His First Buck Off New Farm And Couldn't Be Happier

Earlier this week, country music superstar Riley Green shared photos of an awesome whitetail buck he harvested in Kansas.

According to Whiskey Riff, the buck is Riley's first off of his new farm in Kansas. The archery deer season in Kansas wraps up on December 31st, so it was getting to be crunch time for the avid outdoorsman. Some might even say that the deer is fairly categorized as a Christmas miracle - although Riley's track record suggests he doesn't rely on miracles when a bow is in his hand.

Earlier this fall, Riley shared photos of a bull elk he harvested in Montana. That post was made in early September. Moreover, between November 22nd and November 25th, Riley also shared posts highlighting a pair of harvested whitetail bucks. That is all to say - Riley is not a stranger to success in the outdoors.

Regardless though, the first buck off a new farm is always quite the feat! And with Riley's incredible year as a musician, his time in the woods has certainly been restricted. Riley Green the artist has grown his fanbase consistently for years, with honest songwriting and consistent touring. But this year, it seems as though his career has exploded to true levels of rare stardom. Perhaps most notably, Riley's duet performance with Ella Langley on the mega-hit "you look like you love me" took home the CMA award for "Musical Event of the Year." Likewise, the song is already RIAA PLATINUM-certified, after just being released in late June. The song has dominated the country music space for the second half of the year.

Riley Green Finds Massive Success In Hunting And Music In 2024

Between Riley's release of his album "Don't Mind If I Do," and his hit song with Ella, the demand for tickets to his massive headlining tour next year is strong. The tour is a c0-headliner, with Ella Langley. The pair have worked closely after the release of "you look like you love me" had such a huge moment.

Despite a busy schedule for 2025, it is a safe bet that Riley Green will always find time to get in the woods with his bow in hand.