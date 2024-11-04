Montana Camper Tragically Killed By The Man He Invited In For A Beer

Dustin Kjersem was only 35 years old when he was killed last month, while camping near Big Sky, in a forested area.

According to the NY Times, Kjersem had traveled to the area in advance of picking his girlfriend up the next day, which was a Friday. The pair were planning to spend the weekend together, camping. Obviously, Kjersewm never arrived Friday, and his girlfriend became worried. On Saturday, October 12th, Kjersem's girlfriend brought a friend with her to his campsite. It was there that found Kjersem's deceased, mutilated body.

Kjersem's killer is a 41-year-old man named Daren Christopher Abbey. Abbey, who is from Basin, Montana, was working on a construction job in the Big Sky area. He ran into Kjersem when he arrived at the campsite where Kjersem was set up. Apparently, Abbey had also planned to camp there for the weekend.

Kjersem took the opportunity to invite Abbey into his site for a beer, rather than simply turning him away. Abbey obliged, and eventually, the 41-year-old killed Kjersem. Reportedly, Abbey hit Kjersem with a large piece of wood, before stabbing him in the neck with a screwdriver, and then chopping at him with an axe.

Notably, Abbey attempted to rid the area of any and all evidence. He had removed a shotgun, camp axe, revolver, and cooler from the scene. Despite such focused efforts to hide his trail, Abbey left a beer can on the tent floor, which is where his DNA was pulled from.

Montana Camper Brutally Killed By Man He Gave A Beer

Abbey was arrested originally on the basis of a parole violation. But, on Tuesday, in an interview with detectives, Abbey admitted to killing Kjersem. Abbey argued the killing was an act of self-defense, but the evidence at the scene did not support such a claim.

Abbey had been arrested for driving under the influence in 2018 and 2020. The killer also wears multiple Nazi symbol tattoos, including two swastikas.

Kjersem is survived by both of his parents. Likewise, Kjersem has at least one child and at least one sibling who survives him as well. The horrific killing was first thought to be the result of a bear attack. News of Abbey's arrest have answered many questions, while simultaneously rocking the Big Sky community.