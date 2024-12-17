It's A Christmas Miracle: Small Puppy Is Saved From Drowning And Now Looking For Forever Home

Poinsettia the puppy was having a very "ruff" day. The poor thing was found abandoned in a storm drain in Austin Texas. Rescuers found all 4 pounds of her soaked and shivering. However, while her day started out unkind, it ended with this puppy being saved from drowning. Now, the Austin Pets Alive team is caring for her and is on the hunt to find her a forever home.

Puppy Saved From Drowning Now Gets A Chance At A Forever Home

This puppy being saved from drowning is a true Christmas miracle. Now to make it even better, little Poinsettia just needs to find her forever home. A local Austin resident and the Austin Fire Department both aided in the rescue of this adorable puppy. PEOPLE shares that a woman named Cassie heard strange crying sounds as she was taking out her trash. She decided to investigate and found "a soaked and shivering puppy caught against chicken wire in a storm drain." After trying unsuccessfully to free the puppy herself and calling non-emergency lines, Cassie contacted the local fire department.

The Austin Fire Department proved why they are heroes as they answered the call and a firefighter climbed into the drain and freed the puppy from the chicken wire. Thanks to their combined efforts, Cassie and the local fire department were able to save Poinsettia the puppy from drowning. They warmed and dried her, then immediately took her over to Austin Animal Center. Later transported to Austin Pets Alive (APA). It wad determined that this puppy was only 12 weeks old, poor baby!

Poinsettia Gets A Chance At A Forever Home

APA gave the puppy her name of Poinsettia and is now on a Christmas mission to find her her forever home. They know that the person who adopts her will have to have a lot of patience and love. That is because the Jack Russell Terrier requires special attention due to "seizures and a possible leg injury." The team at APA has been monitoring Poinsettia and has managed her seizures with medication. However they estimate the cost of her initial care will be around $500. While no one can adopt her just yet, APA promises she will be ready for a foster home soon. This lucky puppy who was saved from drowning now has a second shot a life.

While waiting for her to be ready for her forever home, you can donate to help cover her medical fees and help her become the healthy, happy puppy she deserves to be!