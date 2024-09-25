Puppy Riddled With Mange Overcomes The Odds

This puppy that suffered greatly got a second chance at life. A 5-month-old puppy found riddled with mange was at threat of being euthanized due to its condition. However, luckily for this pup, the outcome was better than anticipated. This puppy covered in mange is now making a miraculous recovery and is showing adorable sides of his personality.

Puppy Covered In Mange Steals Hearts

PEOPLE shares the incredible story of this one puppy's healing journey. He arrived at a shelter "Hairless, swollen, and 'groaning' in pain." The poor puppy was covered in mange from his face to his paws. Mange is a skin infection that is caused by parasites and it causes the skin to become red, swollen, itchy, and painful.

This puppy, named Steven, arrived at a Texas kill shelter with a slim chance of survival. His entire body was covered, and the shelter said he was "groaning in pain, with the skin on his face so inflamed that his eyelids were swollen shut." It was such a severe case that caretakers at the shelter were hesitant to have faith in his survival.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, despite his horrendous condition, the staff at the shelter fell in love with him immediately. A representative from the shelter said,

"He was the cutest little mange puppy, almost with no hair and lots of pink, swollen skin. He was crusty!"

Although he may have had a rough outer appearance, they could see is sweet personality within. That same shelter representative went on to say,

"He was also curious about us chekcing him out in the kennle and he seemed like a happy puppy, evne though he was so uncomfortable."

An Astonishing Recovery

The shelter representative was worried for Steven's fate. Because the puppy had mange, he was at higher risk of being euthanized. The representative shared that "the local partner shelter where Steven was located will regularly euthanize for treatable medical conditions."

Muirhead, the representative, couldn't let that be Steven's face, so she decided to foster him. While she admitted that it was only supposed to be for a night, she found that "he was so easy and sweet, and I really didn't want him to be alone in a kennel."

Muirhead has been fostering Steven for over three weeks now and has been with him every step of the way on his healing journey. His treatment plan included "a topical medication, oral meds, pain medication, an antibiotic, fish oil for the skin, and anti-itch medication." Additionally, being in a comfortable home and receiving lots of love definitely helped.

Now this pup is healing, almost completely free of the mange. His hair is growing back and his goofy personality is starting to shine. Thank goodness for kind-hearted people like Murihead.