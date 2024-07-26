Rappeller Rescues Puppy From 25-Foot Deep Volcanic Fissure In Hawaii

While Hawaii can offer some breathtaking views and incredible places, it can also offer some danger. One of the more deadly things that can be found in Hawaii is its volcanoes. While most people fear volcanoes erupting, not many fear falling into one. However, that is exactly what happened to this owner's poor pup. Misty, a nine-month-old puppy ended up stuck in a tight space in a volcanic fissure in Hawaii. While the poor baby was stuck in that fissure for nine excruciating hours, we are happy to announce that the story has a happy ending. Thankfully a skilled and brave rappeller rescues the puppy from the 25-foot-deep volcanic fissure. Take a look at the incredible rescue below.

The Incredible Rescue

While it is unclear how Misty ended up in this tight spot, it was clear that her owner was distressed. Misty's owner, Cody, tells Khon News that she fell into the hole around 8:00 am in the morning. He states, "We were trying to find a way to get in there for at least an hour and a half to two hours. But we could only fit like half of our bodies." After realizing that they could not save Misty they called for help. They called a 60-year-old man Kawika Singson.

While a 60-year-old man may not be your first thought of who to call, this man was the right person for the job. Singson is well-known on the island and has appointed himself as the island dog rescuer. Thankfully, his owner knew of him because of social media. Singson claims that this type of accident happens to dogs frequently. He goes on to say, "There are like five volcanoes (on the island). Some of these dogs, they end up wandering in large, very thin volcanic fissures ?' basically a crack in the ground that goes very deep."

Local Island Hero

Singson is skilled in many areas. He is a carpenter, ironman, competitor, and former military combat engineer, and apparently an excellent rappeller. Now, we can add dog rescuer to the list of his many talents. He has been rescuing dogs on the island since 2019. And this incident with Misty was no different. When he received the call from Misty's owner he knew he had to help. He drove over two hours to reach Misty's location, and upon arriving he could hear her barking but couldn't see her through the crack.

Singson donned his rappelling gear and made his way down the 25-foot volcanic fissure. As he made his way further down he said, "I could see the dog down at the bottom. She was about 25 feet down in the volcano and she was very anxious and looking up." Her anxiety is completely understandable as the space she was stuck in was very narrow. Singson calmed the dog by talking to her and repeatedly saying her name. He then hooked her up to his gear and began to hoist her out of the fissure. After half an hour of trying, Misty and Singson both arrived safely at the top.

Rappeller Rescues Puppy...More Than One Time

Singson is an island hero when it comes to dog rescues. Misty is the sixth dog that he has pulled out of similar situations. He states, "I am six for six on these dogs that I go after that no one can or will do." It truly is incredible what he does. As viewers watch the rappeller rescue the puppy, they can see how tight the crevice really is. His body barely fits through, and when he emerges from the top his back his caked in dirt and debris from brushing against the side of the fissure.

It was so impressive how he was able to remain calm, even when he got to the bottom and could barely see the top hole through which he came. Singsong was a reassuring presence for poor Misty. She had been stuck alone in the dark, small crevice for nine hours. "She was scared," Singson recalls. "Her paws were bloody 'cause she was trying to scratch her way out." It truly is amazing that he was able to first get down into the crevice on his own, but then again with Misty. Even with the harness he had secured around her, maneuvering his and her body back out through the tight space had to be incredibly difficult. Nonetheless, he prevailed and now Misty is safe and sound back at home.

