Hawaii Helicopter Crash Leaves 1 Dead And 2 Missing

Two people are missing following a deadly helicopter crash in Hawaii. A tourist helicopter crashed off the coast of Kauai killing one person. Two others still haven't been found.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon. Hikers on the Kalalau Trail reported the crash. They saw Robinson R44 helicopter go out of control. The aircraft ended up crashing into the sea about a quarter mile from the coast, according to the county of Kaua'i. Following the announcement, authorities recovered the body of one person. Multiple agencies are searching for the other two missing people Agencies include United States Coast Guard, Kaua'i Fire Department, Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency, and the Kaua'i Police Department.

"While local search and recovery efforts were paused at sundown for the safety of first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard continued its search into the evening. Local efforts will ramp back up 'at first light on Friday,'" the county said.

To aid in the search, The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for the space above the area. However, as of Friday afternoon, they still haven't found the other two people. Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters owned the helicopter. None of the people have been identified so far.

Helicopter Crash In Hawaii

The mayor has offered his condolences to those involved. He said they are still waiting on more details about what happened.

We are incredibly sad to hear of the life tragically lost today, and the two other individuals who are still missing after a helicopter crashed into waters off Kaua'i's Na Pali Coast," Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said in a news release. "While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved."

Meanwhile, Kaua'i Police Chief Todd Raybuck sent his condolences to the families. He said they are working to locate the missing individuals. "Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time," he said.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke also shared her thoughts on the tragedy in Hawaii.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident," Luke said. "As search and recovery operations continue, the State stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kaua'i and our Federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time."