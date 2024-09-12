Dog Owner Angrily Speaks Out After Animal Shelter Euthanizes His Missing 12-Year-Old Labrador

A Texas dog owner is angrily putting an animal shelter on blaster after they euthanized his 12-year-old Labrador. He explained that the dog had went missing.

In a TikTok video, dog owner John Gilcrease said he realized that his beloved dog Gunner went missing after looking for him for dinner. He soon learned that the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center had Gunner.

A dog owner in Texas is speaking out after his beloved 12-year-old Labrador was euthanized at an animal shelter. He called the animal shelter, but they said they were closed until Thursday. When he arrived to pick up his dog, he learned the shelter put Gunner down. Dustin Sternbeck, the city's chief spokesperson, shared in a statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle. They euthanized Gunner because "he was geriatric, had severe mobility impairment and no control over his bladder and bowels."

According to the animal shelter, owners only have 72 hours to pick up an animal. Otherwise, "The animal shall become the property of the Animal Services Center and the Animal Services Center shall disposition the animal through adoption, transfer to an animal welfare organization, or euthanasia."

Dog Owner Speaks Out

"After monitoring the dog overnight and into the next morning, staff in consultation with a licensed veterinarian made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Gunner based on his condition, in accordance with shelter policy and City Ordinance," Sternbeck said.

Additionally, the city said that it tried to give the animal medication. However, they said his condition didn't improve.

"We are aware that there has been concern about the 72-hour stray hold period," the Sept. 11 statement reads. "While the hold period typically applies, there are exceptions, such as when an animal is suffering or has a poor quality of life, which allow staff to forgo the 72-hour requirement. Given Gunner's degenerative condition and severe suffering, our staff acted within policy to humanely euthanize him."

In a follow-up video, Gilcrease said he wanted to seek criminal charges against the shelter. He also created a petition.

"This center's reckless decision has irrevocably damaged our family. Our fur baby was hastily and cruelly deemed disposable, his life carelessly ended by those who were supposed to protect and care for him," the description reads.

"We are calling for an urgent and thorough investigation into the euthanasia practices of Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center to ensure that no more families need to suffer as we have," it adds.