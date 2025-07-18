Iconic Skydiver Dies After Paragliding Incident That Led To Him Crashing Into A Swimming Pool
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
Stories

Iconic Skydiver Dies After Paragliding Incident That Led To Him Crashing Into A Swimming Pool

By |

An iconic skydiver has died after a paragliding incident earlier this week. Felix Baumgartner died at 56 after crashing in Italy on July 17.

According to the Associated Press, he was flying over Porto Sant'Elpidio but lost control of his paraglider. Reportedly, he "crashed into the side of a swimming pool." Firefighters reported that he died from his injuries there.

Following his death, officials mourned the iconic skydiver.In a statement on Facebook, Porto Sant'Elpidio Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella shared a tribute to the skydiver.

"Our community is deeply affected by the tragic passing of Felix Baumgartner, a world-renowned figure, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight," Ciarpella said, according to a translation. "He was flying over our city when a fatal [incident] took his life today."

He added, "Porto Sant'Elpidio stands with his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. On behalf of the Municipal Administration and all citizens, I express my sincerest condolences for this irreparable loss."

Baumgartner leaves behind a lasting legacy. In 2012, he became the first skydiver to break the sound barrier. He also partnered with the Red Bull Stratos team for the event. In a statement on Facebook, Red Bull mourned his loss.

"We are shocked and overwhelmed with sadness to hear the devastating news of our longtime friend Felix Baumgartner," Red Bull wrote. "Felix was 'born to fly' and was determined to push the limits."

The company added, "He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance.  He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people."

"We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed," their post concluded.

The skydiver may be gone but his legacy in the sport remains. In many ways, he died like he lived, chasing after some of the world's biggest thrills.

Stories

Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Reveals If She's Going To Have More Children

Stories

'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Anderson Opens Up About Losing Everything Ahead Of Season 20

Stories

Blake Shelton Reveals Country Music Icon That Made Him Realize He Could Still Be A Hunter And A Singer

Stories

'Harpoon Hunters' Star Niko Chaprales Reveals The Most Challenging Part About Hunting Bluefin Tuna

 