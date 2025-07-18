Iconic Skydiver Dies After Paragliding Incident That Led To Him Crashing Into A Swimming Pool

An iconic skydiver has died after a paragliding incident earlier this week. Felix Baumgartner died at 56 after crashing in Italy on July 17.

According to the Associated Press, he was flying over Porto Sant'Elpidio but lost control of his paraglider. Reportedly, he "crashed into the side of a swimming pool." Firefighters reported that he died from his injuries there.

Following his death, officials mourned the iconic skydiver.In a statement on Facebook, Porto Sant'Elpidio Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella shared a tribute to the skydiver.

"Our community is deeply affected by the tragic passing of Felix Baumgartner, a world-renowned figure, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight," Ciarpella said, according to a translation. "He was flying over our city when a fatal [incident] took his life today."

He believes that the skydiver lost control after suffering a health issue. Skydiver Dies

He added, "Porto Sant'Elpidio stands with his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. On behalf of the Municipal Administration and all citizens, I express my sincerest condolences for this irreparable loss."

Baumgartner leaves behind a lasting legacy. In 2012, he became the first skydiver to break the sound barrier. He also partnered with the Red Bull Stratos team for the event. In a statement on Facebook , Red Bull mourned his loss.

"We are shocked and overwhelmed with sadness to hear the devastating news of our longtime friend Felix Baumgartner," Red Bull wrote. "Felix was 'born to fly' and was determined to push the limits."

The company added, "He was also smart, professional, thorough and meticulous, never leaving anything to chance. He was generous, giving much of his time to help and inspiring so many people."

"We remember Felix as a lovely person, devoted to his family and friends, to whom we send our heartfelt sympathy. Felix, you will be deeply missed," their post concluded.

The skydiver may be gone but his legacy in the sport remains. In many ways, he died like he lived, chasing after some of the world's biggest thrills.