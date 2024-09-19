Paraglider Describes How She Managed To Survive Getting Stuck In Storm And Slung 30,000 Feet In Air

You may remember Ewa Wi?nierska's remarkable true story. In 2007, the paraglider survived being slung 30,000 feet in the air while paragliding in Australia.

Now, the paraglider is reflecting back on her true story of survival. In February 2007, Wi?nierska was in Manilla for the World Paragliding Championships. However, once up in the air, the calm weather vanished. She got caught in a severe storm that pulled her higher and higher. In fact, she would end up going more than 30,000 feet in the air.

She wrote in People , "The winds were out of the south that afternoon. I remember the race organizer telling everyone, 'We have nice weather today, but in the afternoon there's a possibility of thunderstorms, so be careful.' We weren't racing that day, but the point of the competition was to fly as far as possible, so we could learn the area and the terrain, and get prepared for the world championships." At first, the paraglider didn't feel alarmed by the growing storm. She thought that she would escape the winds caused by it. She wrote, "But suddenly I got a very strong lift and that surprised me. I didn't want to get higher, so I tried to descend (by pulling down on the lines on the ends of the paraglider), but that didn't help — and I continued to climb. I decided to make a spiral (a maneuver used to descend), but this didn't help either." Paraglider Goes Skyward

Wi?nierska realized that she needed to descend. But the winds wouldn't let her. It pulled the paraglider higher and higher. She wrote, "Normally, we climb at a rate of about 4 yards per second. Suddenly I was being lifted up at 24 yards per second. 'Oh my god,' I said to myself. 'What's going on? This can't be possible.' I knew I was in serious danger and was trying to get myself out of the cloud, but I couldn't. All around me the air was so turbulent, moving up and down violently, sometimes causing my paraglider to collapse while I fought to stay in control and the rain soaked me."

Ultimately, she realized her fate was out of her control. She said, "I told myself, "I'm in the hands of God now." Wi?nierska passed out and woke up about 45 minutes later. She was covered in ice and freezing.

She said, "I later learned that I had reached over 32,986 feet while I was unconscious. It was so cold, probably around minus 55 degrees. You cannot imagine this cold. It was the most horrible thing I had ever felt. I had no idea where I was. I just kept my hands in front of my face, trying to stay warm because all I had on was a T-shirt and a light jacket."

Close Call

She tried to calm herself down as she decided to make a maneuver to lower herself through the clouds and to the ground. She wrote, "As I was telling myself that I needed to calm down or I would freeze to death, I could tell my paraglider, which was filled with water and hail, was sinking. I decided to try and make a spiral again, knowing I had to be very careful because of how heavy the canopy had become. It seemed to work, so I just kept spiraling and spiraling downward, hoping that I could come out of the clouds."

Finally, she managed to land on a farm. She wrote, "I landed softly and knew I was saved, but I was still so cold. I couldn't feel my fingers. My ears were so frozen I was afraid that I would lose them. And my harness was so heavy — because it was filled with ice and hail — that I couldn't lift it."