Insane Video Shows Connecticut Home Collapsing After Storms

A historic and deadly storm struck Connecticut the other day, leaving a plethora of damage in its wake. One woman lost her home to the storm. A terrifying video is circulating the internet that shows the moment her home collapses, ripped down by floodwaters.

Connecticut Home Collapses Due To Deadly Storm

This past Monday, floodwaters ripped a two-story home from its foundation and tossed it into a river. This destruction came after hours of relentless downpours, causing intense flooding. As viewers watched this horrific scene unfold, items from the house can be seen spilling out from the gaping hole in the side.

The onlookers could do nothing but gape in terror as tables and chairs fell out and as the roof slid down into the colossal flood. While this is a truly devastating scene, there is a slimmer of good news. The homeowner, Randi Marcucio, and her 3-year-old son successfully escaped their home before it was taken down by the storm.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Unfortunately, they could not save much other than themselves. Randi spoke with the NY Post about the horrors they endured. She said, "You just fall to the ground. There goes everything." Nothing can prepare you for when your home collapses.

Idyllic Turns Deadly

While Randi told the Post she bought the home because of the narrow brook that ran along the home, we are sure she has different feelings now. What seemed to be an idyllic place to raise a small child quickly turned deadly. Although it is sad that this family lost their homes, things could have been worse.

It has been reported that the narrow brook surged so high that it killed at least two people. While Randi may have lost her home, at least she and her son escaped with their lives. If you saw a photo of the home before the storm, you may be surprised that this happened.

Photos from two years ago, when Randi bought the house, show a serene setting: a beautiful two-story home with a lovely deck overlooking a small babbling brook. However, with the downpours that ensued, that brook became a raging river. Then, that river began to wash away chunks of the hill that Randi's home rested on.

As it continued to decay, the pillars supporting the deck gave way. After the deck, the home collapses. It didn't happen instantly; the horror unfolded slowly. One small blessing was that Randi was not around to see as her beautiful home collapsed to the ground. The NY Post reports she has gone to help neighbors with the storm.

Hope For A Brighter Future

While this storm has left a dark mark on Randi and her son's lives, there is hope for a brighter future. Randi expressed that she did not have flood insurance, so this damage is not covered, but the community banded behind her. A GoFundMe page has been started for this family, seeking a $175,000 goal.

As of today, the online fundraiser has reached $150,875 dollars donated. Mauricco is incredibly thankful for all of the support. She told the Post, "Oh, my God. It's incredible. You want to die in one breath and then the next breath, you're like, 'This I everything. This is life.'"