Connecticut Woman Dies After Clinging To A Sign During Flash Flood

Flash floods in Connecticut turned deadly over the weekend, as two women drowned after heavy rains crushed the area.

According to the NY Post, the two women were carried by flood waters to the Little River on Sunday. The deceased bodies of the two women were eventually recovered from the river on Monday.

According to authorities, one of the victims was in her car, while another was walking along the street, when waters rose to dangerous levels. The women who was on the street was reported to have grabbed a street sign, in effort to keep from being swept off by the rushing water. Sadly, she lost her grip, and was pulled away in the floods.

Heavy Rains Lead to Massive and Fatal Floods in Connecticut

According to the National Weather Service, over 10 inches of rain fell on Sunday across western Connecticut. Of course, the deaths of the two women were horrible outcomes of the weekend's torrential weather. Likewise, the flooding of roads and rivers left thousands stranded. Moreover, plenty of damage was done to infrastructure, which will take time and focused efforts to repair.

According to Connecticut's Governor Ned Lamont, over 100 people have been evacuated from the area by search-and-rescue teams since Sunday evening. Lamont continued in his statement to call the storm "historic" for those living in the western part of the state.

Aside from just Connecticut, the storm system also moved its way through Long Island. Notably, the National Weather Service went out of its way to differentiate the storm from Hurricane Ernesto, which is moving across the north Atlantic.

Regardless, the two storm systems have resulted in dozens of canceled flights in the northeast. Specifically, delays and cancellations have plagued travelers at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports.

Connecticut's floods over the weekend come on the heels of flash floods in New York City earlier this month. On August 7th, around 4 inches of rain fell on the Big Apple. Many vehicles were stranded as a result of the mess that followed.

It has been a wet summer, with tropical storms and heavy rains aplenty. Here's to hoping Connecticut residents get back on their feet as quickly as possible.