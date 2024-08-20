Heavy Rain In Connecticut Causes Mudslides

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency in southwestern Connecticut after rainfall totals neared a foot.

According to the FOX Weather, Connecticut law enforcement sprung into action on multiple water rescues across the region as a result of the floods. Thunderstorms produced between 5 and 9 inches of rainfall across Fairfield and New Haven counties. Moreover, even after Sunday afternoon's rain, there was an additional inch of rain in the forecast to carry through Sunday evening and into Monday.

In cities such as Stamford, Danbury, and Southbury, serious flash flooding resulted in washed-out roads and left vehicles stranded. Specifically, in Danbury, emergency and utility crews responded to a gas leak, and associated evacuations, caused by a mudslide. Likewise, in Southbury, a video from Sunday showed drivers attempting to drive through headlight-deep water.

Mudslides Cause Chaos in Connecticut on Sunday

In a statement from the Samford Police Department, residents were urged to stay home throughout the duration of the storm. Regardless of the warnings, two women were reported to have died during the floods. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that the women were Oxford residents, and their bodies were pulled from the Little River. According to Connecticut State Emergency Director William Turner, the women were swept away after their vehicle became stranded.

The damage to infrastructure was widespread across Connecticut on Sunday. FOX 61 Connecticut reporter Brooke Griffin noted that "nobody was prepared for this," in reference to the floods. Likewise, Griffin continued to describe the scene in Oxford, Connecticut as "sheer devastation." Griffin made the statement during a television spot, in which she stood in front of a bridge. That bridge, as a result of the flooding, was entirely washed out. Such scenes were not uncommon in the rural town, as several other bridges and roads were destroyed by rushing water and debris.

The rain never seemed to let up on Sunday. With nearly a foot of rain recorded across Connecticut, many towns were crushed. Terribly, the region will require plenty of clean-up efforts before everything is back to running smoothly.