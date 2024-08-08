Flash Flood Traps NYC Drivers In Their Cars

A turbulent storm passed through NYC this past Tuesday, leaving some damage behind. Over 4 inches of rain fell in the span of a few hours, leaving flash flooding in its wake. Many vehicles got stuck in the accumulated water on the roads. Leaving drivers trapped in their cars for hours as the dangerous flash floods raced past.

Flash Floods In NYC

While many drivers had to be rescued from the flash floods, others decided to plow through the turbulent waters. Videos on social media capture some of those harrowing moments. The video below was posted on X, showing a driver making their way through the high waters on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Cross Bronx Expressway flooding 5:40pm pic.twitter.com/kh0zPjUr2e — Naveen Dhaliwal (@naveencbs2ny) August 6, 2024

The cars function almost more like boats as they push through the deep water, with waves crashing against the side of the walls as they move ahead. Also, first responders needed to save three vehicles on the northbound Major Deegan Expressway. Emergency responders had to make multiple saves that evening, and the highway remains closed.

These heavy rains didn't just flood streets. They also caused trees to fall, sewers to back up, and catch basin issues. A Fox News meteorologist told The Post that "Bronx's City Island recorded 4.4 inches, and Port Washington in Long Island also saw more than 4 inches of rain." Luckily, no injuries have been reported despite all of this rain and water damage.

What Is Causing This Turbulent Weather?

The heavy rains and flash floods were due in part to a tropical storm that hit Florida on Monday. Tropical Storm Debby started off as "a Category 1 hurricane, leaving at least five people dead in Florida and Georgia, including children." However, since then, it has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain were predicted, and the storm delivered. Videos, like the TikTok below, were all over the internet, showing the effects of this tropical storm.

Besides flooding streets, this storm also caused damage to homes and travel plans. Several planes were delayed, or flights were outright canceled due to the storm. The NY Post shares these flight stats. "At JFK Airport, 137 flights were canceled and 204 were delayed. At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, 134 flights were canceled and 149 flights delayed."

Although the damage and flooding were substantial, knowing that these rains are not common is a relief. The amount of rainfall and the damage caused by it result from the tropical storm. Emergency responders are doing all they can to help those who were affected by the storm and will likely continue to work hard as the ends of the storms are expected to hit the TriState area again on Thursday.