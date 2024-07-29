Missing Woman's Body Found In Utah Canyon After Disappearing During Flash Flood

As much as search and rescue hope for happy endings, not everyone who goes missing is found alive. In a tragic turn of news, authorities discovered the remains of a Texas woman in a Utah canyon. She had been missing for over a week now.

Authorities discovered the remains in a canyon in Grand County, Utah. The medical examiner confirmed that the remains belonged to Maranda Ankofski. The Texas woman and her husband went missing while exploring an area in Moab in mid-July. They haven't been seen since until now. Authorities discovered the remains in the Utah canyon on July 22.

"The Grand County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to [Maranda] Ankofski's family and friends during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "We understand the profound impact this news may have on the community and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available."

So what exactly happened? Well, Maranda and her husband Ray decided to explore Steel Bender Off Road Trail area in Moab. However, some bad weather rolled through the area shortly after. The last time anyone heard from them was just before the thunderstorm on July 19. Unfortunately, the storm caused a flash flood in the area.

Several hikers got trapped due to the rising waters in the area. In total, The Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue said it rescued at least 20 stranded hikers. Sadly, the couple wasn't among them. Following their disappearance, authorities launched a search and rescue operation. They discovered a UTV that belonged to the couple in the Steel Bender Trail area. At the time, authorities theorized that flood waters swept away the UTV and pushed it down and damaged the machine. They theorized that the couple likely got swept away by the water.

"It appears that probably once the flood hit the UTV, we're thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, pushed it down the wash and off of the waterfall," Chief Deputy Mike Palmer said. "Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area in this canyon."

Currently, Ray is still missing at this time.