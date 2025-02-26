Three Skydivers Die At Arizona Facility In Less Than Two Months

Skydivers regularly brush shoulders with death. It's part of the thrill of jumping out of a plane plummeting to Earth. But three skydivers got too close to death. Three skydivers have died while participating at an Arizona facility in less than two months.

Skydive Arizona is known for having the largest drop zone in the world. But the facility recently received backlash after three skydivers died in such a short time span. A 47-year-old man is the most recent to die at the facility after falling. Right now, police don't believe that it was anything more than a tragic accident.