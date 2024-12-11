Woman, Who Planned Skydiving Trip To Arizona, Ended Up In Body Bag Still Alive After Someone Spiked Her Drink

For most people, skydiving would be the scariest part of a trip, but two friends almost had their trip derailed after a night on the town in Arizona. The evening ended with one of them in a body bag.

The grand prize winner of the World's Unluckiest Traveler Competition, Julie recounted her trip to Arizona with her friend Sam. However, things didn't go according to plan.

She wrote, "My friend Sam and I planned a trip to Arizona to do some sight-seeing and to go skydiving in Phoenix. The night before our jump, we were out at a club in Scottsdale when after just a couple of drinks, Sam was not feeling well and wanted to leave. Outside the club, Sam was having trouble walking and this couple noticed us and asked if we were ok."

Bodybag To Skydiving

The couple helped Julie get Sam back to their AirBnB, using a nearby shopping cart. Julie realized that her friend wasn't acting right. By the time they made it to the Airbnb, her friend was unresponsive, so Julie called for help. That's when things took a macabre turn.

Julie explained, "The paramedics kicked us out of the room and into the condo lobby. A police officer came out to talk to me and said the paramedics were taking Sam to the hospital to monitor her. He then hesitantly gave me a warning about what was going to happen next... since the entrance to our building was so narrow, a stretcher wouldn't fit in the room, so the paramedics were going to carry Sam out in a body bag...talk about traumatizing. At the hospital, a doctor let me know that Sam was stable and they would monitor her vital signs for the night."

Her friend finally woke up the next morning and was ready to leave the hospital. She wanted to go skydiving as planned.

Julie wrote, "Against my wishes, and after spending all night in the hospital, we were going skydiving. The skydiving itself was a breeze compared to the night we just experienced. We made it home safe and sound, but it was a learning experience for us both to always be mindful of your drink and keep an eye on your friends when you're out together, anything could happen in just a few seconds. And if skydiving is on your bucket list, Sam says you need to check that off ASAP, no excuses."