Second Person Dies In Freak Skydiving Accident

Following a freak skydiving accident, a second person has died. Both skydiving instructor and now skydiving student have passed away after crashing into a California field.

The duo encountered two dust devils in the air. While they managed to avoid one, they got caught by the other.

28-year-old Kayla Kieko Black had also died. She passed away alongside skydiving instructor Devrey LaRiccia, KTTV-TV News reported.

"Kayla was deeply cherished by her family and friends, who will forever remember her kindness, warmth and unwavering support," her family said in a GoFundMe page set up for Black.

"In this time of immense sorrow we find solace in knowing that Kayla's legacy will live on through her selfless decision to be an organ donor," the post said.

"Her generosity will provide hope and new beginnings for many individuals and families in need."

Black was part of a tandem skydiving jump with LaRiccia.

According to eye witnesses, both completed the jump according to plan until they encountered the dust devils.

"Eyewitnesses report that the tandem pair experience a normal free fall and parachute deployment," Skydive Perris manager Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld said in a statement, the outlet reported.

Skydiving Accident Kills Two

"All aspects of the equipment and skydive was normal without any reported issues until the landing sequence.

"While preparing for landing the tandem pair hit disturbed air known as a 'dust devil.' The interaction with this sudden disturbed air causes turbulence and a hard landing for both individuals," he said.

In a social media post, LaRiccia's partner Freddy Chase mourned her.

He wrote, "I don't even really know how to write this. There isn't words I can put down. But I'm going to try. Devrey Jane lariccia Chase, my soul, my love, my other half, my baby. My ride or die, my everything, my wife. You were to perfect for this world. And god just wanted to bring you home, you were an angel amongst us. And just was called back to heaven. You were the most amazing person I've ever known. Having spent the 5 precious years with you was a gift. You made me a better man, you are the reason why I know true love exist. I loved you so much baby. Everyone who has ever talk to you or seen you knew you were something special."

He continued, "You loved skydiving, going on trips, spending time with friends and family no matter what is was you wanted to be in peoples lives and you never complained. Having to say goodbye to you for now will forever be the hardest thing I will ever do in my life. I loved you so much baby, I don't know how I'm going to get through the rest of my life not hearing your obnoxious laugh, staring into your beautiful eyes or not seeing your breathtaking smile everyday."