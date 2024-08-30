90-Year-Old Great Grandmother Goes Skydiving

It is grannies gone wild! This 90-year-old great-grandmother is proving that age is just a number. She shocks the world with this epic birthday celebration. She decides to celebrate her 90th birthday with a bang, or rather a jump. This great-grandmother goes skydiving and shocks the world with her incredible feat.

Great Grandmother Shocks Everyone And Goes Skydiving

Shirley Tuter of Dunningham proves to everyone that age is just a number. Instead of ringing in the new year with a cake and candles, this bold woman decided to jump out of a plane. She told the NY Post, "I'm a dangerous broad." As a cancer survivor, Shirley is no stranger to tough situations. So skydiving 13,000 feet above the ground was no different.

While it is not every day that your great-grandmother goes skydiving, Shirley is not the only elder taking the skies to celebrate their birthday. Manette Baillie recently celebrated her 102nd birthday in the same way. It seems like risk-taking seniors are on the rise.

Although most of us would have been shaking in our boots, the NY Post reports that Shirley was completely calm before her jump. Not only was she calm, but she blew a kiss to the camera and gave a thumbs-up before tumbling out of the plane.

Rare Event, But In Character

Although this event may seem rare to us, Shirely's son John claimed that this type of celebration was "in character" for his mother. He referred to her as "a spunky little lady." Many photos of this great-grandmother and her skydiving teammate show them all smiles together.

One thing we can say for sure is that when this great-grandmother goes skydiving, she does it in style. Even after the landing, she was cracking jokes. Once safely back on the ground, she claimed, "That was fun. I may never walk again." With such an epic celebration, the world and her family cannot wait to see what she comes up with to celebrate her 91st birthday. Until then, we wish Ms. Shirely a year of health and happiness.