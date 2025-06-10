13 Houseplants That Benefit Your Health

It turns out that house plants are good for more than just decoration. While many people buy houseplants to help liven up the space, they can do a lot more than add a splash of color. Here are 13 houseplants that have been proven to be beneficial for your health.

1. Lavender

This one should come as no surprise. Many people use lavender for its calming effects. While many people use it as an herb, just keeping it in your home and smelling its scent can have calming effects. Many people believe it can help improve sleep and assist in soothing anxiety and depression.

2. Spider Plant

Contrary to its alarming name, the spider plant belongs on the list of houseplants that benefit your health. The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) shares that "spider plants are known to help purify the surrounding air." Additionally, they share that a study conducted by NASA showed "spider plants removed 95% of toxic formaldehyde from the air in a sealed Plexiglas container over a 24-hour period."

3. Golden Pothos

Not only is this plant adorable and easy to grow, but it also helps purify the air. Like the snake plant, it removes formaldehyde, as well as carbon monoxide, from the air. Additionally, it helps eliminate odors and relieve symptoms of tired eyes.

4. Peace Lily

With a name like Peace Lily, it's no surprise that it makes it onto the list of houseplants that are good for your health. Just their name and stunning appearance often bring a sense of calm to people. However, they are also great at purifying the air, which is an added benefit.

5. Orchids

Personally, these plants bring me stress. However, that is simply because no matter how hard I try, I can never seem to keep one alive. However, they are a stunning plant to have in the home. Additionally, they have been said to improve sleep and enhance feelings of calmness. Also, Urban Stems shares that "Dried orchids are also used in traditional medicinal teas to boost the immune system and relieve feelings of fatigue."

6. Rubber Plants

Easy to care for, rubber plants are also excellent air purifiers. However, a word of caution when it comes to this plant. Keep them out of the reach of children and pets, as they can be toxic if ingested.

7. Aloe Vera

I am sure we can all guess at least one reason why this plant makes it onto the list of houseplants that benefit your health. If you have ever experienced a severe sunburn, then you know what I'm talking about. Nothing feels better than some fresh aloe vera gel straight from the fridge. However, in addition to solving skin irritations, aloe vera is also a great air purifier. Urban Stems shares that it "works to absorb airborne particles that can come from paints, cleaning agents, and other chemicals."

8. Elephant Ear Plants

I love these plants, and not just for their name. Not only are their big, heart-shaped leaves stunning to behold, but they have also been used to treat insect stings, which is cool. Please note that these plants can grow quite large, so they may require additional space.

9. Ferns

Ferns are one of my favorite houseplants, and I am thrilled to learn that they also benefit my health. Besides being one of the most stunning plants there is, ferns also purify the air for you. They are specifically excellent at removing plastics, formaldehyde, and smoke from the air. In fact, AANP shared, "A 2022 study published in Applied Sciences showed that Boston ferns performed best when it comes to air cleaning by naturally VOCs from the air. " Not to mention, they bring such peaceful forest vibes right into your living room. I cannot recommend them enough.

10. English Ivy

Next on our list of houseplants that benefit your health is the stunning English ivy. Like most plants on this list, English ivy has been shown to lower levels of carbon dioxide and other toxins in the air. These plants are relatively easy to care for and can even be displayed in hanging baskets or pots.

11. Rosemary

This is one of my favorite healing plants and herbs. I actually have two of these in my home right now. Besides being a well-known culinary herb, rosemary also has several healing properties. Studies have shown that it is an effective herb for enhancing focus and concentration. Simply smelling the plant can do the trick. I often make tea out of mine. So if you use it in cooking, the kitchen is a great spot. However, if you want the benefits of that mental boost, try placing it in your office.

12. Succulents and Cacti

Besides being stress-free because they require little to no care, both of these plants also offer some health benefits. Like the majority of plants on this list, they help to purify your air. Additionally, some varieties can help increase humidity in a room.

13. Jasmine

I adore this plant. Just smelling it brings me an overwhelming sense of peace. Not to mention that it is also quite attractive to look at. This plant is a natural stress reliever and can help improve your mood and reduce anxiety. Not only that, but jasmine has also been shown to improve sleep quality and promote relaxation because of its calming scent.