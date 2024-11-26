So You Want To Be A Homesteader? Here Are 3 Simple Ways To Start Today

Homesteading seems very "in" right now. I feel like there is a gradual shift happening where people are trying to become more sufficient. Viral reels and TikToks are promoting a "crunchy" lifestyle and it all just seems so wonderful and relaxing. If you are someone who has seen some of these videos and thinks you would like to try if out for yourself here are 3 simple ways you can start to be a homesteader today.

Be A Homesteader Today With These Simple Steps

Before you decide to be a homesteader you should make sure you know what it means. Homesteading means being self-sufficient. Also it means a lifestyle that involves living independently and sustainably by producing your own food, conserving resources, and developing other skills for yourself. Homesteaders are typically great a farming, making things from scratch, craft work, and using renewable energy resources.

Granted, there are different levels to homesteading. Some people have certain hobbies that can fall into the category where as others have their entire life dedicated to it. This list here is for those who want to dabble in the field but don't know how to get started.

1. Define Your Goals

Like I said, there are different levels to starting a homestead. You don't have to sell everything you own and move to a farm to start being self sufficient. I think it is important to set realistic expectations for yourself if you want to be a homesteader. Look at your budget and compare it with your vision. See which simple steps are manageable and fit your lifestyle.

2. Start Small

Even if you live in an apartment, you can start your homesteading journey by growing your own food. While you may not have land for a garden you probably have a windowsill where you go grow fresh herbs. If you do have a home with a yard, try building your own garden and planting the produce you consume the most. Learn about seasonal vegetables and grow them. You can add on as your knowledge and budget increases. Eventually, if laws of your state allow, you could add chickens and or beekeeping in your backyard as well.

3. Simplify Your Life

I know these seems ironic given the fact that you will be taking on new skills but if you want to be a homesteader you will learn that simplicity is key. Those who homestead are not so focused on the material things. They don't have the newest gadgets, and they often live frugal lives. Learn how to save money and how to do things yourself and be willing to give up the "fancier" things. For example instead of going out to eat at a restaurant see how you can cook that meal at home.

There are many more steps you can take to become a successful homesteader. However these three are the first and the simplest steps to get you started on the right path. Once you master these three steps you can start to tackle more specific skills such as preserving food, composting, and joining a local homesteading community.