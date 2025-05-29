12 Of The Best Plants To Attract Hummingbirds This Season

I love this time of year because the hummingbirds finally come back and grace us with their presence. There is nothing cuter or more fantastical than a hummingbird. Their tiny, jewel-colored bodies always amaze me as they effortlessly flutter around my feeders. However, there is a special art to attract these stunning creatures. Sure, you could put out sugar water in a feeder, but that isn't the most attractive option. In addition to the feeders, you should plant various colorful plants that they enjoy. That way, you will attract the hummingbirds, and your yard will look like a work of art. Here are 12 of the best plants to attract hummingbirds to your garden this season.

1. Bee Balm

Despite its name, this plant is perfect for more than just bees. It comes in red, purple, pink, white, or lavender and is a favorite among both hummingbirds and bees. It works well in hardiness zones 3 to 9.

2. Phlox

The fragrant flowers of the phlox draw the hummingbirds in, and their stunning lilac flowers are not too hard on the eyes either. These perennials thrive in full or partial sunlight and are most suitable for hardiness zones 4 to 8. Bonus: they are deer-resistant.

3. Red Columbine

Next up on our list of best plants to attract hummingbirds is the Red Columbine. This is one of the most fascinating plants to observe. The slow-blooming red and yellow flower is the perfect plant for hummingbirds who are just returning north after their migration for the winter.

4. Larkspur

Larkspur is an excellent plant for attracting hummingbirds and a great addition to your garden. It can grow up to 7 feet tall, making it a distinctive addition to garden backgrounds. As does its brilliant blue coloring. It can also come in shades of pink, purple, and white.

5. Salvia

I can attest that this is one of the best plants for attracting hummingbirds. In my garden, I have a pot with three hummingbird-favorite plants, and a feeder hangs above it. Salvia is one of those plants, and every year, the hummingbirds go to it. Sometimes, they even ignore the sugar water and go straight to this flower. It has a stunning blue-purple color.

6. Butterfly Bush

This plant is a win-win. Not only will it attract hummingbirds, but true to its name, it will also attract butterflies. This perennial comes in a variety of stunning shades and does well in hardiness zones 5 to 9. It is the perfect addition to any pollinator garden.

7. Trumpet Vine

ct hummingbirds to your garden is the trumpet vine. The bright, tubular flowers immediately catch the eyes of the hummingbird. This vine, although sometimes considered a weed, is a literal hummingbird magnet.

8. Honeysuckle

This is another win-win plant. It will bring the hummingbirds you desire, and it will make your yard smell amazing. Honeysuckle vines can grow in full sun to partial shade and will boast stunning fragrant flowers.

9. Hummingbird Bush

Unsurprisingly, the hummingbird bush is excellent at attracting hummingbirds. Also referred to as flame acanthus, this plant blooms with fiery red and orange flowers. It is low-maintenance but requires a lot of sunlight.

10. Lupine

Another one of the best plants that will attract hummingbirds is lupine. Luppine's cone flowers are perfect for hummingbirds to feed on. This perennial performs well in full to partial sun and thrives in zones 3 to 7.

11. Sunflowers

I love sunflowers; they are such happy-looking flowers. Additionally, many pollinators, including hummingbirds, love them. Sunflowers can be a great late-season food for hummingbirds.

12. Delphinium

If a stunning cottage-style garden is your vibe, then this is your flower. They have striking pink, purple, or blue hues, and hummingbirds are particularly fond of them. They are perennial and do well in hardiness zones 3 to 7.