Girl Takes Brave Step In Her Healing Journey As She Rides The Horse That Killed Her Father

This story takes the phrase get back in the saddle to a whole new level. Four years after her father's tragic death, this young woman decided to take a huge step in her healing journey. Watch the emotional moment she rides the horse that killed her father.

Girl Makes Brave Choice As She Rides Horse That Killed Her Father

Four years ago, Jenna Henley's life changed forever. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Henley shares the most memorable moments from that terrible day. She shared the text message that changed her life. "Dad kick down." Later she would find out that a horse kicked her father in his chest and killed him.

Naturally, after the incident, Henley avoided the black and white horse that killed her father. She had given Buddy, the horse who killed her father, to the neighbors. However, they had difficulty riding him. One day, Henley went over to help and there she made the courageous decision to climb back in the saddle and ride the horse that killed her father.

She shared the emotional moment on TikTok. The note over top the video read: "The black and white horse I am riding is horse that kicked my dad in the chest and took his life. It's been 4 years and I finally rode him. I am finally healing."

An Emotional Ride

Henley admitted to PEOPLE that the ride was very emotional and transformative for her. She shared, "I had so much anger, but it was never directed towards Buddy." Then she continued, "I cannot explain that to this day, but at that moment, when I was riding him, I let the anger go." This emotional moment where she rides the horse that killed her father allowed her to separate the tragic event from the horse that caused it.

Furthermore, the internet has rallied behind Jenna and showed their support of this healing moment for her.

"Your dad would be so proud of how strong you are for this."

" You're healing but you are allowing that horse to heal as well. ??"

"He didn't mean it ?????? I'm so sorry."

"Your dad knew you both needed that ride and that horse needed to know what forgiveness was bc he obviously knows what love is?."