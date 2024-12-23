Unfortunate Moment When Fishing Gear Causes "Serious Injury" To Endangered Whales

It is no secret that we are affecting the planet. This is particularly true when it comes to ocean animals. Furthermore, our fishing practices and use of plastic are constantly having a negative impact on our planet's oceans and the creatures that call them home. Now, another incident has occurred. Scientists have reported the unfortunate incident where endangered whales got tangled in some fishing gear.

Endangered Whales Caught In Fishing Gear

PEOPLE Magazine shares that the two endangered whales involved in the incident were "identified as a juvenile male and a 13-year-old female." They were found in the fishing gear off the coast of Massachusetts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared footage of the two whales swimming in the area.

Later, the juvenile male was found with "a thick line that passes once across his head and once across his back." The young endangered whale sustained serious injuries and scientists argue that he is likely to die. Additionally, the adult female also sustained injuries.

She was observed with "two lines exiting the left side of her mouth, with both lines extending a half to two thirds of the way down the body." Luckily, scientists have determined that her injuries are not fatal. While that is indeed good news, it should not distract from the bigger issue.

Fishing line and equipment poses a real threat to marine life. CBS News reports that this is the adult female's third documented entanglement. With this many past injuries, scientists worry that her ability to reproduce will be affected. As an already dwindling population, these endangered whales need every chance at reproduction that they can get.

The Risk The Whales Face

The two whales that were caught in fishing gear are North American right whales. The NOAA classifies this species as one of the most endangered species of large whales. Additionally, scientists argue that the leading causes of death for these endangered whales are "boat strikes and fishing gear entanglement."

With the amount of entanglements happening a year scientists worry that this critically endangered species will soon be pushed to extinction.