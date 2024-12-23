Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Hospitalized After Being Bucked Off Horse

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is in the hospital after getting thrown from a horse. The Midwestern politician is expected to spend several days in the hospital following the horsing accident.

According to NBC News, Pillen was riding a new horse and spending time with family when the animal bucked him. Immediately following the injury, he was transported to a local hospital in Columbus. From there, they transferred him to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

"The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," Pillen's office said. According to a spokesperson, Pillen remained alert and conscious following his injury. However, he experienced a serious injury that will require a lengthy hospital stay. Pillen has been the governor of Nebraska since 2022.

In an update on the Nebraska Governor, Dr. Hillman Terzian said that Pillen was in stable condition. However, he had a minimally invasive surgery to stop internal bleeding in his spleen. He also damaged his kidney and vertebrae, but doctors predict that those injuries will resolve themselves. Likewise, he didn't suffer a head or spine injury.

Jim Pillen Injured In Accident

"He has been very, very motivated to get out of bed ... He's already been walking laps, which is very impressive," Terzian said. However, the governor is in intensive care. It's standard for a spleen injury of his type, and he should transfer out later on Monday. Doctors predict at minimum he will stay one more day in the hospital.

"We're optimistic and we think he has a very good prognosis," Terzian said. If the governor needed more surgery, then Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly would assume the office until he returned. Following the accident, several of his colleagues sent their prayers.

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Nebraskans, please join Susanne and I in praying tonight for a speedy recovery for Governor Pillen."

The Nebraska Republican Party added on X, "We extend our prayers for Governor Jim Pillen and his family."

His representatives thanked everyone for their prayers.

"Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas," his office added in the statement.