Olympian Charlotte Dujardin Breaks Silence After Getting Year Long Suspension For Whipping Horse

Olympian Charlotte Dujardin is opening up about her year-long suspension. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports suspended her after the video came to light.

She said she "fully respects" their decision. The organization suspended her in July after it launched an investigation into the surfaced video. The video, four years old, showed Dujardin whipping a horse while training. She said it was "an error of judgement." Following the decision to ban her for a year, Dujardin released a statement.

Dujardin said, "I fully respect the verdict issued by the FEI, released today. As the federation has recognized, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologize again. I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better. This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time."

She also added, "To those of you who have sent messages, emails and tried to reach me to check in on how I am - thank you. Every kind word truly has made a difference, more than you'll ever know. What I was unable to share at the time is that I am currently pregnant, with my baby due in February. This was planned well before the Olympics and something my partner Dean and I have been excited about for a long time. At the moment, the energy I have is focused on Dean and our daughter Isabella, and we are all very much looking forward to the arrival of our new family member."

Olympian Charlotte Dujardin Suspended

Meanwhile, Dujardin isn't the only one in trouble for mistreating horses. Jockey Paco Lopez came under fire for whipping his horse following a win in Pennsylvania.

Billionaire racing boss Mike Repole wrote, "The actions today of veteran jockey Paco Lopez were completely, totally unacceptable, inexcusable and reprehensible. There is no place for this in our sport. This is why racing needs a national governing body and jurisdiction that reviews all of these important matters immediately and can act on them promptly."

He continued, "We all know how dangerous this sport is for jockeys and have the utmost respect for the job they do and the risks they take EVERY day on EVERY mount, and I recognise the horse's erratic behavior in the race. That said, I call on the Stewards to take immediate action. As Commissioner, I strongly recommend, effective immediately, a 90-day suspension and a $25,000 (£20,000) fine."