Horsing Around: Wild Viral Video Shows Horse Chilling In Backseat Of Pickup Truck

Sometimes you ride the horse. Other times, the horse rides with you. One stallion just didn't feel like walking around anymore. Instead, it rode in style, sticking its head outside the backseat of a pickup truck.

Several people were shocked by the white horse chilling in the backseat of a GMC pickup truck. The owner rode the animal around in the Texas town of Fort Worth, allowing it to do its best dog impression. The animal stuck its head out the window allowing a good bit of breeze through its mane. It also drew the attention of plenty of locals.

It's not every day that you see a horse in a pickup truck after all. One person filmed the white pickup truck driving through the Stockyards section of Fort Worth. WTAA shared the photo. Several people reacted to how crazy the situation was.

"Horse in the back of the truck," one woman said. "That's crazy."

Surprisingly, it's not illegal to have the animal inside of the vehicle. Additionally, no one reported the situation to the police. So it sounds like everyone had a good laugh about it. As for why someone would put the animal in the truck, perhaps it was just for the laughs of it all. As for the how it's likely the animal was a miniature.

Horse In Pick Up Truck

It's not the first time someone has put a miniature in a vehicle. Back in 2015, someone loaded up their miniature into a blue sedan.It drew plenty of comments. One person wrote, "I can just see my mini hoping in to the car along with our dogs, if we would let her. She plays with the dogs, and even sleeps in the giant house with them."

Another commented, "I know people that get their miniature horses to the horse show that way! The minis just jump right in like its a trailer!"

Yet another commented, "Your question is how can he fit in there. Simple, he's a mini and the back seat and the passenger's seat has been removed, so plenty of room. Enters through the hatch back!" And another, "Oh how cute, hope he's secured in there with that window open like that and his head out that far!" So there you have it!