Shocking Moment A Horse Goes Wild At A New Jersey Grocery Store

Wegmans is my favorite grocery store. I don't know what it is but I swear it has that special something. Apparently I am not the only one who loves Wegmans. A horse was spotted in a New Jersey grocery store, meandering through the isles. Just your friendly neigh-borhood shopper looking for some apples. What caused this horse to go wild?

Horse Goes Wild At New Jersey Grocery Store

Let's get the facts straight. Although a New Jersey grocery store is the last place you would expect to see a horse, this horse was not unaccompanied. Although people tagged the moment horse gone wild, the horse was anything but. In fact, it wasn't a horse at all, at least not in the large sense. It was a miniature horse, and he is a support animal. I know, how cool! I would love to have a miniature horse. However, the unidentified shopper with said miniature horse is not as thrilled. While he loves his service animal, he does not like the attention that often comes with it.

The NY Post shares that the gentleman has a mobility issue. He needs to lean up against the horse for support. While it is common for him to bring his horse into a variety of stores, apparently having the horse in this New Jersey grocery store was shocking for many people. Although horse goes wild doesn't seem like the proper headline, more like people go wild, because they did. When spotting this horse in the New Jersey grocery store someone recorded a TikTok of it. Now, the video is gaining popularity across the web.

The Internet Reacts

The horse's owner shared with Patch, "I really don't like the attention I am receiving, and I am trying to get (a video circulating on social media) down." He also confessed that he is scared he will have to take legal action due to many people threatening to steal the horse. The video has gained over 29,000 likes and many people are joining in the comments.

One user wrote, "Why am I never at wegmans when the cool things happen!" Another added, "Saw him the other day at Boscov in Woodbridge Mall. Thought I was going crazy. Never saw a mini pony service animal ?." A third chimed in, "well that's goals ??." I am saddened that the man is distressed at these videos being online but what a rare treat to see! Police confirmed that the miniature horse is allowed to remain in the stores with its owner.