Investigators Are Perplexed After Butchered Dolphin Washes To Shore On New Jersey Beach

When visiting a beach it is a rare treat if you get to encounter a dolphin. Beachgoers on this New Jersey beach got to experience a dolphin, however not in the way they were hoping for. Instead of a playful, happy creature, these people got to see the butchered remains of a dolphin as it washed up on shore. A butchered dolphin is not a typical sight, therefore the disturbing act has prompted an investigation.

Investigation Ensues Over Butchered Dolphin At New Jersey Beach

Marine Mammal Stranding Center shared a post on social media, detailing the event surrounding the butchered dolphin. They stated, "On Wednesday, October 30th the Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to a very disturbing call." They continued, "The partial remains of a dolphin had been discovered on the beach at Allen Ave. in Allenhurst, NJ."

The remains of the dolphin did not suggest a typical attack from another animal. Instead, "the animal's flesh had been completely removed with clean cuts from a sharp instrument, leaving only the head, dorsal fin and flukes." Continuing with the disturbing details, "the animal's organs, except for the heart and lungs, had been removed" as well.

Onlookers had seen a dolphin struggling in the water the night before this dolphin's body washed up on shore. "Witnesses reported that the dolphin was able to make it over the sandbar and swam back out." While it is unclear if it is the same animal, the dolphin that was spotted the night before was only one mile away from where the butchered dolphin washed up.

Investigation Is Underway

The remains of the butchered dolphin were taken in to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center so they could be thoroughly examined, photographed, and documented. Staff there are trying to learn all they can about the animal. The remaining carcass was buried on the New Jersey beach. The case is currently being investigated by NOAA Office of Law Enforcement but as of now, no new information is being presented.

Anyone that has any information on the case has been encouraged to call the Hotline at 1-800-853-1964.