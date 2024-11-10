Politician Paralyzed From The Chest Down After Being Thrown From Horse Playing Polo In Accident Reminiscent Of Christopher Reeves

Politician Michael Grimm, a former Staten Island Congressman, is paralyzed following a near-fatal accident on a horse. He fell from the animal while playing polo in an accident reminiscent of Christopher Reeves. Sadly, the politician is unable to move from the chest down.

Grimm is being treated at at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey. In a twist of fate, it's the same place Reeves went to after being paralyzed from the neck down after a horse accident. His friends and also former colleagues reacted to the terrible accident.

"I hate to even say it. Mike is paralyzed from the chest down," said pal Vincent Ignizio, a former Republican councilman and current deputy executive director of the New York City Board of Elections."He's currently immobilized and is currently being treated to try to give him the function that he can obtain. A lot of prayers are needed."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Politician Paralyzed From Horse Accident

His friends also set up a GoFundMe for the politician to help pay medical bills.

"Our friend, former Marine, FBI Agent, and US Congressman Michael Grimm was paralyzed following a devastating accident when thrown from a horse in September 2024," reads the GoFundMe sponsored by the Michael Grimm Supplemental Needs Fund. "He has been in the most devastating of situations and through the grace of God, Mr. Grimm has miraculously thread the needle to survive. Yet, his ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars. For a man who has dedicated his life to helping others, we now humbly ask that you give generously to help him."

Former Brooklyn city Councilman Domenic Recchia, who ran against Grimm for Congress in 2014, also shared thoughts and prayers.

"This isn't a Democratic or Republican issue. It's a human issue. He's a human being," Recchia also said. "Michael Grimm gave his life for our country in the Armed Services. We have to unite together. It was a tragic accident. Hopefully one day he'll walk again."

State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, chairman of the Staten Island Republican Party, also asked for donations.

"Congressman Grimm is a dedicated public servant who served us on the battlefield and in the halls of Congress. We need to join together as one community to help Michael in his time of need," Tannousis said.