Frustrated Traveler Shares Footage From Her Shockingly Disgusting Airbnb: You’ll Never Guess The Host’s Response

When going on a trip, one of the most important things to determine is where you are going to stay. After all, your temporary lodging can make or break your trip. In today's day and age, there is no shortage of options. Whether you opt for a hotel, hostel, or good old-fashioned Airbnb, there is always something available. However, that does not mean that the quality will always be up to par. One frustrated traveler proved that point when they shared footage from their shockingly disgusting Airbnb. To make matters worse, the Airbnb host had no part in their complaints.

Frustrated Traveler Shares Footage From Her Shockingly Disgusting Airbnb

As someone who has used Airbnb before, I can tell you it is typically a pleasant experience. Then again, I always do thorough research, read reviews, and tend to only select Superhosts. I'm not sure how this woman and her family found this Airbnb, but I can tell you they weren't pleased with the outcome. TikTok user Lara and her mother were just looking to enjoy their vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, all plans of enjoyment stopped when they entered their shockingly disgusting Airbnb. The video starts with the frustrated traveler showing off some black mold on the outside pool chairs.

"You want me to sleep on this stuff out here and get a nice tan?" she asked aggressively as she pointed to yet another piece of outdoor furniture covered in dirt and mold. From there, she pointed out some dirt and debris in the pool. Although some people may expect a little dirt outside, they definitely would expect the inside to be clean. Unfortunately, Laura and her mother were met with more filth. She showed dust collected in all sorts of crevices, hair on the kitchen countertop and bedsheets, and even cockroaches in the bathtub. Safe to say that her frustration was warranted.

How The Host And The Internet Reacted

You would think that an Airbnb host would be willing to hear constructive criticism about their place. Apparently, that was not the case. When they were first presented with the complaints about their property, the host claimed that they were surprised. Not only did they tell the frustrated traveler that it was normal for things to be dirty outside, but they also claimed they were the first and only guests to complain about the property. While the host continued to be on the defensive, Laura and her mother would not back down. They chose to leave the property immediately, and a follow-up video claimed they decided to stay at the Conrad. In that video, Laura also shared that while the host was not as receptive as they had hoped, she and her mother were able to get a refund from Airbnb.

The internet clearly agreed with the frustrated traveler. Here are some of the reviews left under the initial post, showcasing the disgusting Airbnb.

"Hell no! Get a refund immediately!"

"run! there are probably bed bugs! don't open your suitcases."

"Mold is not acceptable what's so ever"