Woman, Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant, Gives Birth In The Middle Of Her Vacation

A woman had no idea she was pregnant when she went on a vacation to Canada. She ended up giving birth to a full-term baby in her hotel bathroom, no less.

Speaking with People, Helen Green opened up about how her trip to Toronto didn't go according to plan. She was on a trip with husband Michael and their 6-year-old daughter Darcy. Unfortunately, she soon fell ill with stomach pains in the night. Sitting on the toilet, she was shocked to suddenly give birth to a baby she had no clue she was pregnant with.

"I had no idea what was happening," Helen said. "After two massive pushes, there was a baby, so I picked her up out of the loo and held her in my arms."

Her husband was just as surprised to find a newborn in the bathroom. "I was in such a daze, we could hardly work out what was going on," said Michael. He immediately called 911 to come treat his family.

Didn't Know She Was Pregnant

"We didn't know if the baby was well or whether it was full term," Michael also said, unsure how long his wife had been pregnant. "We didn't even check to see whether it was a boy or a girl — a paramedic told us."

Despite not knowing she was pregnant, Helen gave birth to a healthy 8 pound girl. They named her Olivia.

"This was such a huge huge shock, and also such a lovely surprise," the proud mom told SWNS. "She just came along and it feels like she's always been with us."

Unfortunately, the couple had to extend their trip to Canada due to having to go through the legal process of returning her home to the U.K.

"Registering her birth was a nightmare," Helen told SWNS. "All we had were discharge papers from hospital."

"It was very hard not knowing how long we would be there, and very stressful on week days chasing the birth certificate and passport, but great at the weekends when all the offices were closed and there was nothing we could do about it," also said Helen. "Getting your head round having a baby is hard, but it's something else when you didn't know you were pregnant. Within a few days it just started to feel familiar that I had a baby, and such a joy."