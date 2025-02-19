Train Passenger Kicks Pregnant Woman Out Of Her Reserved Seat, Asks If She Did The Right Thing

Look I hate awkward situations as well. There's nothing worse than paying for something then someone coming along and trying to take it. A train passenger had to put her foot down after a pregnant woman took her reserved seat.

But now, she's feeling a bit of mixed emotions and took to Reddit to ask if she did the right thing. I wouldn't recommend looking to a crowd of random strangers for validation (sorry dear readers). But I can understand the train passenger needing somewhere to vent. Plus, it gives us quite the tale so thanks for that whoever you are.

She explained, "Basically I was doing a long travel day( 5 ish hours) so I booked my train in advance to ensure that I had a reserved seat. When I get on the train a woman is in my seat, so I politely inform her that I think that's my seat show her my ticket and ask her to move. She checks her ticket and just says well I must have sat in the wrong seat and puts her head down. I say that it's my seat and could I please sit in it."

The pregnant woman's boyfriend tries to intimidate the train passenger. But the passenger isn't willing to give up a seat that they paid for. They end up standing their ground until the pregnant woman finally agrees to get up.

Train Passenger Stands Her Ground

She wrote, "At this point her partner sitting opposite her starts speaking at me in what I perceive to be an aggressive tone. He suggested I find another seat( which there are none because it's busy) and I say but I booked that seat and there are no other available seats in the carriage. He then raises his voice and says well someone else is in our seats and that his missus is pregnant. I say I understand and that I have a heart defect( which I do) and said everyone has their own medical issues and reasons standing for long periods of time might be difficult."

The pregnant woman moves after the husband makes a scene and starts to curse at the train passenger.

She writes, "One of the men who was sat beside him offers that him and his partners sit in the seats opposite me ( it's a table seat) at which point he sits his partner down and then laughs at me and points in my face. Eventually, when the ticket inspector comes around they are asked to move to their assigned seats and she asks if I'm ok as another passenger had made a complaint on my behalf."

Several people took the side of the train passenger in this exchange. They pointed out that the boyfriend could have easily given up his seat. At the end of the day, you shouldn't feel bad for taking what you paid for.