Pennsylvania Train, With Hundreds On Board, Bursts Into Flames

Hundreds of passengers were in for the fright of their lives while on a Pennsylvania train. The locomotive ended up catching fire, turning into a match stick.

One of the passenger cars on the commuter train caught fire. Hundreds of passengers evacuated the vehicle. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train caught ablaze at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park on Thursday evening. Officials confirmed the inferno. They wrote, "Newark: Service is suspended until further notice due to fire department activity south of Crum Lynne Station. Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner."

Apparently, the fire happened in the first passenger car. There were six cars in total. In total, these cars held 350 passengers headed to Wilmington, Delaware. Fortunately, conductors were able to help passengers evacuate, Fox 29 reported.

Train Catches Fire While In Pennyslvania

"It was at some point after that it was discovered that the first car of the train was engulfed in flames, but by that time passengers fortunately had been evacuated," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told the outlet. Images and video of the inferno went viral on social media.

"The pictures really tell the story of how serious this situation was, and fortunately we have an outcome where we don't have any serious injuries, which is pretty incredible, considering what we've seen," he told CBS News. "Our crew acted quickly. They're well-trained, their training kicked in, they did exactly what they were supposed to in terms of getting people off of the train safely."

Meanwhile, passenger Dnasia Buckner recalled the inferno on the train. Buckner said that they noticed a strange smell on board.

"We had to get up and relocate to another car and then we had to get up and relocate again and that's when I started to see smoke coming from the side of the train," Buckner told Fox 29. "Eventually, they opened the doors and we got off."

It took about 15 minutes for everyone to evacuate. Fortunately, no one was injured in the train fire. The exact cause of what caused the blaze remains unknown at this time.