Think you've got the whole flying thing figured out — think again. While many people travel throughout their lifetime, few know the best practices for flying. Although many flight attendants and pilots share their lists of things you should do to make your flight more comfortable, fewer share the things you should avoid. Now, one flight attendant is rising to the challenge as she shares the top things passengers should never do on a flight.

Flight Attendant Spills The Top Things Passengers Should Never Do On A Flight

Flight attendant Barbara "Barbie Bac" Bacilieri is no stranger to the air. Additionally, the 29-year-old is no stranger to sharing her secrets online. The YouTube star has over 2.7 million fans who follow her for all of her in-flight content and secrets. Now, this flight attendant is sharing the top things passengers should never do on a flight. Her commentary is a mix of things that annoy her and her fellow flight attendants, to things to keep passengers safe.

The NY Post shares some of her top suggestions for travelers. First, she recommends keeping your funny comments to yourself. Bacilieri argued that flight attendants have more important things to worry about than listening to your comedy routine — particularly when the jokes are rude or hurtful. Next, she advised passengers against wearing stilettos. Not only will your feet hurt as you run through the airport, but she also shared that in the case of an evacuation, "you would have to take them off so you don't damage the slide."

Afterward, she shared some alarming hygiene tips. The flight attendant admitted that you should never assume the bathroom floor is wet with water. Instead, she warns, "You can't imagine what's in there." Speaking of sanitation, she also advises passengers not to trust the airplane carpet or blankets. Despite the blankets getting washed regularly, they are passed around by so many people; you never know what is on them.

The Tips Keep On Coming

In addition, the flight attendant spilled more of the top things passengers should never do on a flight in a YouTube video. These are things that she said she would never do herself. One thing that shocked me was that she admitted she would never ask for a glass of water. She reasons that "They might serve me water from the plane's tap and not the bottle of mineral water." Several flight attendants have shared the disturbing facts about airplane tap water. She also admits she would never eat the yogurt on an airplane because it sits out of the fridge for a long time.

In that same video, the flight attendant asked other professionals to share their tips. An airline pilot shared that she would never sit in the back of the plane because there is more movement there. So if you are someone who gets motion sick, that is a good tip for you.