Getting sick on vacation is the worst. This is especially true on a cruise. Whether it's feeling feverish from a bad sunburn or feeling queasy from the waves, there is nothing worse than feeling ill while trapped on a ship in the middle of the sea. Luckily, there are several precautions you can take to avoid such a fate. Here are 10 things you can do to avoid getting sick on your next cruise.

1. Wash Your Hands

What a novel idea. While we all know to do this before we eat or after using the restroom, you may be surprised how many people forget once they are having fun in the sun. However, cruises are notorious for stomach bugs. So if you want to steer clear of those, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly after coming into contact with others, before eating or touching your face, and after using the restroom.

2. Beware Of The Buffet

I get it, the buffet is enticing with all of its delicious food options. However, it is also one of the best carriers of the norovirus, which causes the stomach bug. One of the ways it spreads easily here is through the use of shared utensils. Just because you are diligent about washing your hands, doesn't mean the person who scooped some eggs onto their plate before you was. Additionally, food at the buffet is often left out for extended periods, which can be harmful. If you want to enjoy the buffet, avoid communal-style meals (i.e., foods that require hand-to-hand contact instead of utensils) and be mindful of the food you select. The NY Post shares, "Seafood and foods with mayonnaise are especially likely to harbor bacteria that cause food poisoning if left out of the refrigerator too long."

3. Lather On That Sunscreen

The next thing you can do to avoid getting sick on your next cruise is to pack your sunscreen. When thinking of illness, people often think of some virus, but a bad case of sunburn can make you feel seriously ill as well. Have you ever had a severe sunburn that made you nauseous and gave you chills? Yeah, no fun. Not to mention, you will look like a lobster, hurt all over, and increase your odds of skin cancer. So, pack the sunscreen and generously apply it throughout the day.

4. Ensure You Meet All Vaccine Requirements

Certain travel destinations require certain immunizations. To ensure you are protected, you should check with your cruise line about any necessary immunizations for your place(s) of travel. Dr. Shalom Sokolow, an emergency medicine physician at Northwell's Phelps Hospital Outbreaks, shared this with the Post. Cruises often bring together people from different parts of the world. A traveler or crew member from one continent may expose their shipmates to germs to which they have no previous exposure and therefore no immunity."

5. Stay Hydrated

Nothing screams dehydration like spending all day in the sun, particularly if alcohol is involved. Dehydration can lead to fever, headache, nausea, and dizziness. So, ensure that you are getting enough water throughout the day, and throw in some electrolytes just to be safe.

6. Don't Be Afraid To Speak Up

Life Well Cruised shares a YouTube video on tips to avoid getting sick on a cruise, and she mentions this gem of a tip. If you are enjoying a sit-down dinner at a restaurant and you notice someone seated near you is coughing or displaying signs of illness, you can ask to be moved to another table. You don't need to be rude about it, or "report" them, but you can most definitely make this request with your health in mind. Similarly, if you notice anyone ill throughout your stay, do your best to maintain distance from them.

7. Bolster Your Immune System

If you know you are going to be disrupting your sleep schedule, drinking alcohol, and having a grand old time, then help your immune system out. Start adding zinc or other immune-bolstering vitamins to your daily mix a few weeks before your cruise. Continue them during your cruise and for a week or so after, just as an added layer of support.

8. It Starts On The Plane

Honestly, this tip was so good I can't believe I never thought of it. So far, all of these tips on how to avoid getting sick on the cruise happen on the cruise. But the truth is, a lot of people come into contact with a virus before they ever board the ship. One of the main places is on the airplane, specifically on the back of that airplane seat. As Life Well Cruised shares, many people are gross when it comes to that seatback pocket. They stuff things like used tissues in there...ew! She recommends using an airplane pocket to help mitigate the need to put your hands in there for any reason.

9. Get Quality Rest

Nothing kicks sickness in the butt like getting quality sleep. Sleep is where your body heals and recovers, and there is no better time to sleep in than on vacation. So, ensure you are getting quality rest each and every night. Also, if you feel a cold coming on while on your cruise, don't be afraid of some extra rest. A nap here and there never hurt anyone.

10. Prepare For Seasickness

Some people, like me, avoid cruises because they get seasick. However, there are plenty of things you can do or pack to help mitigate these unwanted side effects. If you want to avoid getting sick from the sea on your cruise, here are some things you can do to better prepare. First, select a room or cabin in the middle or lower levels of the ship. Also, hydration and rest are key in this department as well. Additionally, you can pack an over the counter or doctor prescribed remedy for sea or motion sickness. Ginger is another, natural option that greatly helps with naseau. I even tried one of those sea bands one time, that puts pressure on a specific point in your wrist and that worked decently for me.