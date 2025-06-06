10 Signs You Should Stop Your Hike And Turn Around

We all love a good hike. Time spent outdoors, enjoying nature, can be beneficial in many ways. However, sometimes hikes don't go as planned, and you need to be prepared for those moments. Here are 10 signs that indicate it's time to stop your hike and turn around.

1. Sudden Change In Temperature

Mother Nature gives you signs. Nothing ruins a hike like unexpected weather. No matter how many times you check the weather forecast, things can happen. Hiking in the rain, a thunderstorm, or severe weather conditions dramatically increases the likelihood that something could go wrong.

2. Physical Injury

I feel that this one is pretty self-explanatory, but if you get injured on your hike, it's a good sign to turn around and head back home. No one wants to continue a hike with a sprained ankle.

3. Losing Daylight

Everything is trickier in the dark. Losing daylight is one of the clear signs that you should stop your hike and turn around. The last thing you want to be doing is stumbling around in the dark, trying to find your way in potentially tricky terrain.

4. Lack Of Supplies Or Gear

Without proper gear or supplies, your hike will suffer. If you don't have enough water or food, dehydration and hunger will affect you. If you're not wearing the proper shoes, your feet will hate you. If the terrain is treacherous and you don't have the right equipment or gear, you could injure yourself. Proper gear and supplies are a must.

5. Your Mind Is Just Not In It

Mental state affects you more than you may realize. You could have the best equipment and the easiest trail, but if your mind is in a funk, your hike will suffer. Hiking is supposed to be a stress-relieving and enjoyable activity. The last thing you want to do is go into it stressed and grumpy. A positive mindset is a must-have for a successful hike.

6. The Trail Difficulty Is Too Much

Look, it happens. Sometimes, we overestimate our physical capabilities. A trail may look easy online, and then when we get there, it's more treacherous than we anticipated. Or, perhaps the terrain isn't so bad, but those three miles suddenly feel a lot longer than they sounded initially. In either case, there is no shame in admitting you're tired and not up for the challenge.

7. Your Physical State Has Been Negatively Affected

Whether it's a blister on your foot, a growing headache, or general fatigue, your physical state significantly impacts the quality of your hike. If you are suffering from any illness or altered physical state, then that is one of the signs to stop your hike and return home.

8. Someone In The Group Isn't Fairing Well

If you are not hiking alone, you should be mindful of others in your group. Even if you are fairing well, if someone in your group is struggling, it may be a good idea to turn around. Never leave someone behind. Work together, but remember, you are only as strong as your weakest link. Therefore, tailor your hikes to your least experienced member.

9. Aggressive Or Dangerous Wildlife

Always pay attention to announcements and or posted signs about aggressive or dangerous wildlife. If reports have shown them in the area of your trail lately, it may be a good idea to turn around and come back another day. At other times, you cannot avoid wildlife, so you want to be prepared. One way to do this is to carry bear spray with you on your hikes, in case you encounter a bear.

10. Trust Your Gut Feelings

This is one of those signs that often go overlooked, indicating when you should stop your hike. Often, people ignore their gut feelings, but they have them for a reason. There is no shame in trusting your instincts. If something feels off, then stop the hike and go back.