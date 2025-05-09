One Critical Mistake You Should Never Make Using Bear Spray And How To Use It Properly

If you are going out into the wilderness there are a lot of things you should ensure you put in your pack. One of those things is bear spray. After all, the last thing you want to happen is to come across a bear and be unprepared and unarmed. However, having the bear spray isn't enough. Additionally, you need to know how to use it — yes there is a wrong way. In fact, there is one critical mistake you should never make when using bear spray. We will discuss that mistake and how to use the bear spray properly.

Avoid This One Critical Mistake When Using Bear Spray

No, it is not make sure the spray is pointing away from you — I am sure you knew that already. Although I do advise checking to ensure that you are in fact pointing the spray in the right direction. After all, the active ingredient in bear spray is capsicum oleoresin, which is derived from chili peppers, so you don't want that near your eyes. However the critical mistake we are going to discuss is not the way you are holding the can. Instead, it focuses on being aware of the wind.

That's right, sometimes Mother Nature is on your side and other times she makes things challenging. Unfortunately, the use of bear spray is one of those things. Outdoor Life shares that "in roughly 20 percent of the incidents analyzed in the study, wind either interfered with the accuracy of the spray or caused it to blow back in the sprayer's face." So how can you avoid this happening to you? You need to be aware of the wind and adjust your spray accordingly. Ignoring or being unaware of which way the wind is blowing is one critical mistake you don't want to make.

How To Use Bear Spray Properly

First things first, remove the safety clip. You won't have to worry about your spray at all if that thing is not off. Second, aim...this is what we talked about before. Ensure the can is facing the right direction then aim for the head so help get the spray into the animal's eyes. Outdoor Life shares, "Aiming slightly below and toward the bear's head will help ensure the bear runs into the spray."

Next we get into the details about how to to avoid the one critical mistake. Here is how to use bear spray properly in all different types of winds. If the wind is at your back, congratulations..you are lucky. It should just push the spray forward where you are intending for it to go. However, if you are in a crosswind. you want to aim slightly into the wind. If you do this, the spray should carry up in front of the bear. Finally, the headwind is the one you want to worry about. Try and position yourself so that when you spray, it won't shoot straight back at your face.

Once you've gathered your wits about you and the wind, spray baby spray. You want to spray in one-to-two-second bursts. Remember you are aiming slightly down, towards the bear's head and eyes. If you miss spray again. Just keep spraying and praying. Hopefully this deterrent worked as it should and the bear should stop, slow down, or leave. In this instance you leave the area slowly. DO NOT RUN! Always keep your eye on the animal and retreat calmly.

Hopefully you never need to use this spray, but at least now you know the one critical mistake to avoid if you do need to. As well as how to use the bear spray properly.