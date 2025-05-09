Wildlife Seems To Have It Out For Floridians As A New String Of Attacks Emerge

Maybe Floridians should just stay in their homes. Currently, it seems like wildlife has it out for people from the Sunshine State. As a new string of attacks emerge, people are beginning to worry about their safety while visiting the great outdoors.

String Of Attacks Make It Seem Like Wildlife Has It Out For Floridians

I have always dreamed of traveling the world. Visiting various destinations and enjoying the wildlife there. After all, our planet is home to stunning landscapes and various, incredible wildlife. However, that wildlife seems to be a bit more deadly lately. I don't know if the wildlife just has it out for Floridians, or if Floridians are just used to being too bold with animals. However, what I do know is that the most recent string of animal attacks all happened to people who were from Florida.

Just this past Wednesday, a 47-year-old man from Florida was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. His attack marked the first official bison goring of 2025. However, out of all of the wildlife attacks this week, he was the luckiest. He survived his attack and only suffered minor injuries. Unfortunately, the other individuals were not as lucky.

Details On The String Of Attacks From Wildlife

One of the other attacks involved an 89-year-old man, Robert Markel, and a black bear. Mr. Markel was killed this past Monday — along with his dog— from his encounter with the bear. Cowboy State Daily shares that Markel and his dog "were killed Monday in a rural area near Naples, in southwest Florida." Additionally, investigators suspect that the man and his dog were not killed at the same time, or by just one bear. Since the attack, three bears have been killed and their DNA has been sent to a laboratory "to determine if any, or all of them were involved in killing Markel and his dog."

The other incident in the string of wildlife attacks this week involved 61-year-old Cynthia Diekema and an alligator. Diekema and her husband were canoeing Tuesday afternoon on Lake Kissimmee, just enjoying a peaceful time together. Unfortunately, that peaceful canoeing trip turned fatal very quickly. Unbeknownst the couple, they steered their canoe right overtop of a massive alligator. Naturally, the alligator was not thrilled with the canoe being on top of it. Therefore it began thrashing about.

An Unfortunate Ending

It's aggressive thrashing caused the canoe to capsize, tossing Diekema and her husband into the water. Unfortunately for the Florida woman, she landed right on top of the alligator. Similar to the canoe, the alligator did not take kindly to a woman on its back so it began biting and attacking her. Despite her husband's attempts to fend the alligator off and rescue his wife, she was pronounced dead by the first responders who pulled her out of the water. Trappers later caught two alligators at the scene, one of which matched the description of the animal involved in the attack.

Hopefully this bizarre string of animal attacks is the last for awhile. Poor Floridians need a break from it all.