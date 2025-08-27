Flight Attendants Reveal What Annoys Them Most — Have You Done This?

Traveling can be quite the hassle as a passenger. Things such as delayed flights, limited leg room, and TSA security can be annoying. However, those who work for the airline also have to deal with their grievances. Now, flight attendants are opening up about what annoys them most. You may be surprised to discover what it is, and even more surprised to learn that you have probably done it.

Flight Attendants Reveal What Annoys Them Most

I am sure the list of things that annoy flight attendants is a mile long. From unruly passengers to rude coworkers to flight delays, they truly deal with it all. However, the thing that annoys them most is actually quite simple. The NY Post shared details surrounding what annoys flight attendants the most, and it centers around the bathroom. I swear, nine out of ten times when I write about issues that occur on airplanes, it always happens inside the bathroom. However, this particular issue is specifically about the bathroom door. It truly irritates your flight attendants when people don't properly lock the bathroom door while it is in use.

Additionally, their annoyance persists when passengers fail to close the door after use fully. Are you surprised? It seems like such a simple task, yet failing to do it properly can lead to a myriad of issues.

Not As Simple As It Sounds

Besides an unwanted privacy encounter, not locking the door properly could lead to a buildup of a bathroom line. When properly locked, the lavatory displays an 'occupied' sign, indicating to other passengers that they should wait to use the restroom. If that sign is not lit up, someone may approach the restroom, thinking it is available. Then, after they awkwardly stumble upon you sitting on the toilet, they will be standing just outside the door, waiting for their turn.

Similarly, if the door is not shut correctly, people may get confused about whether the bathroom is in use. This could cause them to form a long line waiting for a restroom that is actually available. Not only is that an eyesore, but it makes it very difficult for flight attendants to do their jobs. The NY Post shares that these long bathroom lines often "block crews from getting in and out of their workspace."