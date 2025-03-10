Fishermen Discover Dead Body Floating In Waters Off Coast Of Massachusetts

A group of fishermen got more than they bargained for while out fishing in the waters near the coast of Massachusetts. They stumbled across a dead body while scouring the water for fish.

Among the fish, the fishermen spotted the grisly remains as they were hauling their nets on board the fishing vessel. As you can imagine, it was quite the shocking and disturbing find. It's probably the last thing they expected their nets to catch when they set off that day. The ship was about 40 miles off the coast of Boston when they made the discovery.

The incident happened on Friday, March 7. A surprised crew member discovered the body on board the vessel. They had been pulling up their net early that morning. One of them noted that they were surprised by how heavy the net was compared to how it usually was. Now, at first, they might have thought they caught a large abundance of fish. However, once they opened the net, they discovered a dead body among the fish. TMZ broke the news about the grisly find.

Fishermen Find Body

The fishermen immediately contacted the police after discovering the unidentified body. They called the Coast Guard who then contacted Massachusetts State Police about the incident. The body had been wrapped in a blue tarp. But reports don't say if the fishermen did this or if the tarp was on the body when it was found.

"The body, which was wrapped and in a state of decomposition, is now with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy purposes. No further information is available at this time," the D.A.'s office told PEOPLE.

So far, the fishermen's discovery has opened up a lot of questions with very little answers. At this time time, authorities were not able to offer details on the deceased. They haven't confirmed the age, gender, or ethnicity of the person. However, they did say that an autopsy would provide those answers.

Authorities said, "No conclusions at this point. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy. That may help provide some answers."