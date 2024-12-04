Festive Yet Deadly: 4 Holiday Plants That Are Extremely Poisonous

Tis the holiday season, so that means it is time to make your house merry and bright. Nothing screams festivity more than some holiday plants. However be warned, some of your favorite holiday plants are extremely poisonous.

4 Holiday Plants That Are Poisonous

If you have children or pets you are going to want to check out this list. Each of these plants may be on the most festive holiday plant list but they are also extremely poisonous. So be sure to keep them out of reach of children and pets.

1. Holly

Nothing screams Christmas more than holly. However those bright red berries that make this plant so beautiful also make it dangerous. The berries, if ingested by humans or pets, can make you sick. Additionally, the leaves can scratch you internally if ingested.

2. Poinsettia

When I think of Christmas plants this is personally the one that comes to mind. Its beautiful, large red leaves are stunning. However, this is another one of those holiday plants that are poisonous. House Beautiful spoke with Lizzie Youens, a veterinarian about this poisonous plant. Youens explained that the milky-white sap that this plant produces is what causes irritation. She said that sap, "contains chemicals that can cause an irritant reaction in both humans and our fluffy friends." Similarly she mentioned that ingesting large amounts of this plant can lead to "vomiting, drooling, and lethargy."

3. Mistletoe

While you may want to kiss under the mistletoe, be sure you and those you love do not ingest this poisonous holiday plant. If ingested this plant can cause nausea, vomiting and even hallucinations in some cases. While it is typically hung high never underestimate the craftiness of a cat, or a child at getting their hands (or paws) on something they want.

4. Yew

Last but certainly not least on our list of poisonous holiday plants we have yew. While this plant looks charming with its red berries it is definitely one to keep your children and pets away from. Ingesting this plant, even in small amounts, can lead to severe side effects. Those side effects include sickness, muscle weakness, and even sudden heart failure in pets. Definitely one that you want to keep out of reach and in a safe location.

While holiday plants are beautiful and can truly brighten a room, it is best to be aware. If you have nosey pets or young children it may be best to opt for some faux holiday plants this year.