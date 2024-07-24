Heavy Texas Rains Cause Giant Poisonous Worms To Surface

If you thought snakes and tornadoes were the only things you had to worry about in Texas, think again. You can now add giant poisonous worms to your list. That's right, you heard me correctly...giant poisonous worms! When they say everything is bigger in Texas, they literally mean everything. The average worm is typically only a few inches long, but these babies are up to 15 inches long. And now with the heavy rains in Texas, these worms are starting to surface.

Giant Poisonous Worms: What Are They?

When you heard the words giant poisonous worms, I am sure that all types of horrific images come to mind. After all, what is a giant poisonous worm? Most people don't even know about their existence. These giant worms are called hammerhead worms (Bipalium fuscatum). This species is a land flatworm native to Southeast Asia. How did it come to exist in the United States? By hitching a ride on plants that come over to the country. They then infiltrate gardens and forests. Additionally, they are considered an invasive species because they secrete powerful neurotoxins and prey on earthworms.

These neurotoxins can cause skin irritation to humans if they come in contact with it. It can also be poisonous to pets if ingested. Additionally, this worm has been known to carry parasites which can also be deadly for humans and pets alike.

Why Are They Here and How Can You Get Rid of Them

These giant poisonous worms thrive in tropical climates, so Texas's weather is perfect for them. While these worms typically prefer cool, dark environments the heavy rains that Texas has been experiencing lately have been flushing them out and bringing them to the surface. If you do see one of these worms, it is very important that you do not touch it. Their poisonous secretion can be harmful to you. Even if the worm is dead, officials still recommend avoiding direct contact with the worm. They use that toxic slime that covers their bodies to paralyze their main prey, earthworms. They then stretch their mouth over the earthworm's body and digest it. Not only is this bad for the earthworms but also for the crops that those earthworms were benefiting. However, you don't want that paralyzing toxin on your skin. It can cause severe irritation and can make you get sick.

If you want to be rid of the worms, experts recommend you first put on a pair of gloves. Then, place the worms in a plastic bag or airtight container so they cannot get away. Then sprinkle them with salt and vinegar or citrus oil and put them in the freezer overnight. Hammerhead worms don't like being dry and will coil into a tight ball. Furthermore, the solution should help dissolve the worm. Whatever you do, do not try killing this worm by cutting it into little pieces. It will regenerate, and then you will be stuck with two worms instead of one.