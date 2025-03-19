I am sure we have all heard of the Red Sea. However, have you ever heard of red rain? That's right, this red rain is turning the ocean waves and the sandy beach an eerie shade of red. See the insane footage as this rain turns this entire beach red. Also find out what causes this 'blood rain' in general.

Creepy 'Blood Rain' Turns Waves And Beach Red

The shoreline of an Iranian island seemed oddly eerie as rain fell from the sky. However, it wasn't just any rain...it was 'blood rain.' It is no mystery to see how that name came about. As the rain falls from the sky and hits the shore, it turns red and begins to pool and flow, just the same as blood would. However, before you get too frightened there is a scientific explanation for it.

Although it does look like something out of a horror film, or perhaps a scene straight out of the Bible, there is an explanation. The NY Post shares "the soil, known as gelak, reportedly contains a high amount of iron oxide, hence the plasma-evoking hue." While the rain does make it look all the more striking, the inclement weather is not the source of the vibrant color. Apparently, the "shoreline sediment is naturally magenta no matter what the season."

This incredible phenomenon happens on the Silver and Red beach of Hormuz island in the Persian Gulf," and it attracts viewers every single time. I mean can you blame them, it looks insane. Also, it turns out that this red pigmented soil isn't just stunning to look at. It is often used to dye ceramics and is used as natural spices that the locals put on their food.

I am sure it is delicious but after seeing this eerie 'blood rain' as it turns the beach red, the last thing on my mind is sprinkling some of it over my dinner.