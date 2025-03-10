Next Full Lunar Eclipse Will Make The Moon Look Blood Red

For all the moon lovers out there, something exciting is happening on March 14th. A full lunar eclipse will be happening just after midnight right over Wyoming. So, not only will those residents get to see a total lunar eclipse, but the moon will appear blood red.

Full Lunar Eclipse Will Make The Moon Look Blood Red

Time and Date shares the magic that is a lunar eclipse. They share that "A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon." That explains why the moon will be covered in shadow, but why is will the moon appear blood red. Time and Date has an answer for that as well. They explain it brilliantly in the following paragraph.

"When sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, it gets refracted towards the Earth's surface, and part of it—the colors with shorter wavelengths—gets scattered and filtered out, while the rest, colors with longer wavelengths like orange and red, passes through the atmosphere. This light is once again refracted towards the surface of the fully eclipsed Moon, thus illuminating it in a reddish-orange glow. "

Hence the term Blood Moon. If you are interested in seeing this Blood Moon the peak will happen at 12:58 am. However if you miss that exact moment, don't fret. The eclipse will be an all-night event. Furthermore, Pinedale photographer, Dave Bell shared the ease of capturing the moment with Cowboy State Daily. He shared that you do not need to be an expert photographer to get a good shot of this incredible full lunar eclipse.

He stated, "It's a little like watching grass grow, and you'll need to plan on being up late, but watching the whole thing unfold is a great experience." So, if you want to watch as the moon turns blood red then you need to get out there around midnight on March 14th and witness the incredible moment with your own two eyes.